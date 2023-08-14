Even Jackie Chan couldn't save Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from bombing at the Chinese box office

Paramount Pictures’ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, bombed at the Chinese box office, earning well below half a million in its Aug. 11 opening weekend. It failed miserably despite the presence of legendary Chinese action star Jackie Chan voicing the character of Master Splinter, a mutant rat who plays the part of adoptive father to the four evil-fighting turtles.

The movie, which features the characters who first appeared in a 1984 comic by cartoonists Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, faced intense competition. Not only did Barbie and Oppenheimer continue to bring in audiences, a big-ticket release shook the box office: Local crime thriller No More Bets.

Advertisement

The local movie is making bank at a time when China’s sentiment towards Hollywood tentpoles is souring. From Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to Avatar: The Way of the Water and Top Gun: Maverick, most massive movies have delivered lacklustre performances in the mainland. Barbie became an anomalous success story in the list of underperformers because of strong word-of-mouth.

Luckily for the anthropomorphic amphibians , their global box office performance is overall a success . The film is on its way to breach the $100 million mark, recovering its budget of $70 million and then some.

Advertisement Advertisement

China box office on the Aug. 11 weekend, by the digits

$55 million: No More Bets preview earnings for the Friday-Saturday period on the Aug. 4-6 weekend, beating the opening figure—$53.7 million—for Meg 2, according to Artisan Gateway, used by studio distributors as definitive rather than estimates

Advertisement

$88 million: No More Bets box office earnings between Friday and Sunday in Chi na alone, according to Comscore. It raked in more money than Barbie on its fourth weekend globally at $78.8 million ($33.7 million in North America and $45.1 million in international territories)

$310,000: TNMT: Mutant Mayhem ticket sales for its opening weekend in China , according to entertainment magazine Variety, which quoted local box office services placing it as the ninth most popular film in the country



Advertisement

$1.5 million: How much the Ninja Turtles movie is poised to make in China overall, according to local ticketing service Maoyan

$510 million: Maoyan’ prediction for No More Bets earnings over its theatrical run

Advertisement

Movie of interest: No More Bets

The Ning Hao-produced Chinese crime action movie No More Bets, about a computer programmer and a model who go overseas and get themselves involved in an online fraud scheme, was the best performing movie in the world on the Aug.11-13 weekend, as per ComScore rankings.

Advertisement

The movie was initially set for an unusual mid-week release on Aug. 9 but even that was moved up by a day. When the previews over the last weekend garnered promising turnouts and reactions that, its Dirty Monkey backers moved the release date to Aug. 8.

Related stories

🎟️ Barbie made almost twice as much as Oppenheimer during opening weekend

🍿 China didn’t release a single Marvel movie in three years. Next month, two will hit the screens

Advertisement

🎞 “Top Gun: Maverick” shows Hollywood can survive without China’s film market