Tesla rival Xiaomi shows off its new SUV in Beijing

Elon Musk’s beleaguered Tesla (TSLA) is fending off yet another competitive EV entry in China.

Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi launched the YU7 SUV at 13 of its Beijing showrooms this week and, according to CNEVPOST will roll it out in almost 100 Chinese cities throughout June. While customers can marvel at the YU7, they won’t be able to start placing orders for it until July. A robust YU7 launch would build on the success of its sleek SU7 sedan, which launched last year and has been outselling Tesla.

The YU7 is a five-seat, mid-to-large-size SUV, clocking in at just over 16 feet in length. CNEVPOST reports that the YU7 will be available in standard, pro, and max versions, each with more amenities than the other.



Zoriy Birenboym, auto expert and CEO of eAutoLease.com tells Quartz that Xiaomi’s entry into the EV market with the SU7 was more than just a headline — it was a signal.

“With the YU7 now following, Xiaomi is clearly aiming to scale and diversify its lineup,” Birenboym said, adding that if priced competitively and supported by their strong tech ecosystem, the YU7 could challenge incumbents in the mid-size EV space and further blur the lines between consumer tech and mobility.

“This move could have ripple effects across both the auto and tech industries,” he said.

HSBC Qianhai (HSBC) published a note, according to Reuters, stating that the new EV SUV will be priced between 230,000 yuan and 330,000 yuan ($31,989 and $45,898) and that Xiaomi could ship 100,000 YU7 units this year, followed by 249,000 units in 2026.

In a regulatory filing with the Chinese government and reported on CNEVPOST, the company said the new SUV is equipped with a battery pack that has a capacity of 101.7 kWh and range available in three options: 670 km, 750 km, and 760 km (416 miles at the low end and 472 at the high end). This would rival Tesla’s Model S, which can go just over 400 miles before needing a recharge.