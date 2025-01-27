Tesla and BMW take legal action against E.U. over EV tariffs

This story incorporates reporting from Electrek, Bloomberg on MSN.com and MSN.



Tesla and BMW have initiated legal proceedings against the European Union in response to newly imposed tariffs on electric vehicles manufactured in China. The automakers are challenging the E.U.’s decision even though Tesla received the lowest tariff rates among automakers. The dispute highlights the complexities of global auto manufacturing and trade, as both Tesla and BMW have significant production operations within Europe.

Tesla, which has manufacturing facilities on multiple continents, contends that the E.U.’s tariffs unfairly impact its business by increasing the costs of Chinese-produced vehicles exported to Europe. Despite benefiting from lower tariff rates compared to competitors, the company argues that the tariffs still pose a challenge to their business model. The legal action underscores Tesla’s broader strategy to engage with governments over trade policies, as evidenced by its similar request to Canada for reduced tariffs.

BMW, along with Chinese automakers like BYD, Geely, and SAIC, joins this legal action, underlining a collective industry pushback against the tariff policy. This situation could influence future trade negotiations and open discussions on the potential impact of such tariffs on global supply chains. As the case progresses, it will serve as a critical test of international trade regulations involving the highly competitive electric vehicle market.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.