Tesla Cybertruck problems, Boeing scandals, more weight loss drugs: The week's most popular stories

The guy who crashed his Telsa Cybertruck into the Beverly Hills Hotel sign bought it just hours earlier
A Tesla Cybertruck crash into the Beverly Hills Hotel sign. The whole thing seemed like a messy event and, after some finger-pointing and speculation, it looks like we now know who the real owner of the truck is and who likely crashed it.
John Barnett, 62, was in the process of testifying against the Boeing Company regarding the aircraft manufacturer’s manufacturing processes when he was found dead in South Carolina with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Now, though, a family friend of Barnett’s says that, before he died, he warned her that if he were found dead, it would not be the result of a suicide.
The world got an uncomfortable reminder about the need to scrutinize air travel last January when a door plug blew off an Alaska Airlines flight 16,000 feet over Portland, Oregon. The culprit was a Boeing 737, and in the days that followed, it was soon clear that catastrophic failure wasn’t a freak accident but the result of systemic problems. Worse, that ill-fated flight was just the beginning of a disturbing news cycle for the airline manufacturer.
Microsoft’s latest AI product announcement sent its stock to a record high Thursday. Microsoft said Wits Microsoft Copilot for Security tool, which will launch worldwide on April 1, is the AI industry’s “first generative AI solution” for security and IT professionals” and is trained on “large-scale data and threat intelligence” including over 78 trillion security signals that the company processes daily.
It was a bit of whiplash this week the world of Russian oil.
IBM told employees that it’s slashing jobs in its marketing and communications division. IBM is the latest in a wave of tech companies to announce layoffs early this year.
U.S. pharma giant Eli Lilly announced that it is partnering with Amazon to deliver its weight loss drug Zepbound straight to users’ doors.
Despite a Biden administration pause in new natural gas exports, the U.S. still ships a lot of the stuff to the world. Last year it sent 88.9 million metric tons of natural gas abroad, becoming the globe’s biggest supplier. One would imagine that would mean cheaper natural gas for Americans. But it turns out the opposite has become true.
Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk is working on a weight loss pill that’s even more powerful. Here’s what to know
Danish pharma giant Novo Nordisk teased promising early-stage trial results of its experimental weight loss pill amycretin. The company told investors that a small trial of the pill found it could be twice as effective as the company’s current blockbuster weight loss drug.
The crypto world has been thriving in recent months, bringing an end to a long period of hardship. This year alone, Bitcoin has grown by 50%, reaching an all-time high of $72,000. But it isn’t just Bitcoin that’s seeing a meteoric rise. Other cryptocurrencies have also grown by more 100% over the past year, marking the end of a long crypto winter plagued by a string of crypto exchange collapses, scandals, and bankruptcies.
As the cliche saying goes, the best camera is the one you always have on you. That is why smartphones have become essential pieces of kit. They help document our lives and give us a window into what’s happening at any given time.
The race is intensifying among pharmaceutical companies aiming to disrupt the weight loss drug duopoly dominated by Novo Nordisk, known for making Ozempic and Wegovy, and Eli Lilly, the producer of Zepbound. Surging demand for these medications has transformed the two pharmaceutical developers into some world’s most valuable companies — and they could become the first $1 trillion pharma firms.
There’s so much talk about AI and ChatGPT these days, but what is it really good for? If you’ve been struggling to figure out how to actually use AI in your everyday life, you’re not alone.