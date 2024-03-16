Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Tesla Cybertruck problems, Boeing scandals, more weight loss drugs: The week's most popular stories

Tech & Innovation

Tesla Cybertruck problems, Boeing scandals, more weight loss drugs: The week's most popular stories

Plus, Microsoft hits a record on AI, and IBM continues tech's shift to AI

ByQuartz Staff
Image for article titled Tesla Cybertruck problems, Boeing scandals, more weight loss drugs: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Graphic: Images: @LosAngeles_Scan, Handout / Handout, Ethan Miller
The guy who crashed his Telsa Cybertruck into the Beverly Hills Hotel sign bought it just hours earlier

Image for article titled Tesla Cybertruck problems, Boeing scandals, more weight loss drugs: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Screenshot: @LosAngeles_Scan

A Tesla Cybertruck crash into the Beverly Hills Hotel sign. The whole thing seemed like a messy event and, after some finger-pointing and speculation, it looks like we now know who the real owner of the truck is and who likely crashed it.

‘If anything happens to me, it’s not suicide,’ friend of dead Boeing whistleblower says he told her

John Barnett, Boeing whistleblower
Screenshot: ABC News 4

John Barnett, 62, was in the process of testifying against the Boeing Company regarding the aircraft manufacturer’s manufacturing processes when he was found dead in South Carolina with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Now, though, a family friend of Barnett’s says that, before he died, he warned her that if he were found dead, it would not be the result of a suicide.

The Boeing bad news keeps coming. Here are its scariest safety scandals

The NTSB investigates Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 after a "door plug" blew off during a flight in January.
Photo: Handout / Handout (Getty Images)

The world got an uncomfortable reminder about the need to scrutinize air travel last January when a door plug blew off an Alaska Airlines flight 16,000 feet over Portland, Oregon. The culprit was a Boeing 737, and in the days that followed, it was soon clear that catastrophic failure wasn’t a freak accident but the result of systemic problems. Worse, that ill-fated flight was just the beginning of a disturbing news cycle for the airline manufacturer.

Microsoft stock hit a record high after launching an AI cybersecurity tool

Satya Nadella in front of a backdrop with the Microsoft logo
Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Microsoft’s latest AI product announcement sent its stock to a record high Thursday. Microsoft said Wits Microsoft Copilot for Security tool, which will launch worldwide on April 1, is the AI industry’s “first generative AI solution” for security and IT professionals” and is trained on “large-scale data and threat intelligence” including over 78 trillion security signals that the company processes daily.

Ukraine is bombing Russian oil refineries right when Russia really needs its oil money

An aerieal shot of a Lukoil oil refinery in Volgograd, Russia, which was not one of the facilities attacked this week.
Photo: Reuters photographer (Reuters)

It was a bit of whiplash this week the world of Russian oil.

Read More

IBM is cutting jobs as tech’s shift to AI continues

IBM logo
Image: David Ramos (Getty Images)

IBM told employees that it’s slashing jobs in its marketing and communications division. IBM is the latest in a wave of tech companies to announce layoffs early this year.

Amazon is now selling Zepbound. Here are other major weight loss drugs available online

Wegovy injection pens
Image: Staff (Reuters)

U.S. pharma giant Eli Lilly announced that it is partnering with Amazon to deliver its weight loss drug Zepbound straight to users’ doors.

America exports so much natural gas that Americans are paying more for it

A close-up shot of a natural gas flare
Photo: Bronte Wittpenn (Getty Images)

Despite a Biden administration pause in new natural gas exports, the U.S. still ships a lot of the stuff to the world. Last year it sent 88.9 million metric tons of natural gas abroad, becoming the globe’s biggest supplier. One would imagine that would mean cheaper natural gas for Americans. But it turns out the opposite has become true.

Almost half of U.S. parents financially support their adult children

About 60 percent of parents say they are sacrificing their own financial futures for the sake of their adult children.
Image: Derrick Boyd (Getty Images)

Getting older is unavoidable, but growing up, well that’s a different story. A new survey found that almost half of parents in the U.S. financially support their adult children in some way.

Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk is working on a weight loss pill that’s even more powerful. Here’s what to know

Novo Nordisk logo in front of building
Image: Tom Little (Reuters)

Danish pharma giant Novo Nordisk teased promising early-stage trial results of its experimental weight loss pill amycretin. The company told investors that a small trial of the pill found it could be twice as effective as the company’s current blockbuster weight loss drug.

It’s not just Bitcoin: 5 ‘altcoins’ riding the cryptocurrency wave

Image for article titled Tesla Cybertruck problems, Boeing scandals, more weight loss drugs: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Benoit Tessier (Reuters)

The crypto world has been thriving in recent months, bringing an end to a long period of hardship. This year alone, Bitcoin has grown by 50%, reaching an all-time high of $72,000. But it isn’t just Bitcoin that’s seeing a meteoric rise. Other cryptocurrencies have also grown by more 100% over the past year, marking the end of a long crypto winter plagued by a string of crypto exchange collapses, scandals, and bankruptcies.

The best cameras on phones in 2024

A photo of a Galaxy S24 Ultra
Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo

As the cliche saying goes, the best camera is the one you always have on you. That is why smartphones have become essential pieces of kit. They help document our lives and give us a window into what’s happening at any given time.

Ozempic and Wegovy’s 6 new weight loss drug competitors

Ozempic box
Image: Hollie Adams (Reuters)

The race is intensifying among pharmaceutical companies aiming to disrupt the weight loss drug duopoly dominated by Novo Nordisk, known for making Ozempic and Wegovy, and Eli Lilly, the producer of Zepbound. Surging demand for these medications has transformed the two pharmaceutical developers into some world’s most valuable companies — and they could become the first $1 trillion pharma firms.

10 ways to use ChatGPT in your daily life

Image for article titled Tesla Cybertruck problems, Boeing scandals, more weight loss drugs: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

There’s so much talk about AI and ChatGPT these days, but what is it really good for? If you’ve been struggling to figure out how to actually use AI in your everyday life, you’re not alone.

