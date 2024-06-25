We finally know how many Tesla Cybertrucks have actually been sold

Thanks to the Tesla Cybertruck’s never-ending string of issues, we finally get a look at exactly how many electric pickups Tesla has sold.

Elon Musk’s automaker has issued a recall for 11,688 units of the Cybertruck, which first went out for delivery in November 2023, according to notices posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) website. That puts sales of the Cybertruck behind Ford Motor’s F-150 Lightning, but not by much. As of May, the Detroit carmaker has sold 13,093 units of its electric pickup in 2024, up 78.5% compared to last year.

Although the Cybertruck has been the source of plenty of controversy — from people disliking its unique design, to accusations over the actual size of its bed, to owners suffering wounds because of its sharp edges and “frunk” — not much is known about its sales. Sure, a lot of celebrities have snagged one, but there’s only so many of those.

Tesla doesn’t separate all of its cars by model when it announces quarterly sales data, and chose to instead group the Cybertruck, Model X, and Model S into one category when it released first quarter results. The automaker is scheduled to report second-quarter deliveries in about a week, with investors preparing for bad news.

In April, Tesla revealed it had sold 3,878 units when it recalled the Cybertruck over accelerator issues caused by workers using soap to install a part. The company has accumulated At least two million orders, according to a crowd-sourced tracker.

Earlier this month, Musk said Tesla had recently reached a peak production rate of 1,300 Cybertrucks in a week. The company is aiming to produce 2,500 trucks each week by the end of the year, or an annual capacity of 125,000 units.

As for Tuesday’s actual recall itself, Tesla said that the trucks’ front windshield wiper motor controller may stop functioning because an excessive amount of electricity may be directed to a component. The issue is expected to affect some 2% of units produced between November 13, 2023, and June 6, 2024, or 233 Cybertrucks.

As of June 12, Tesla said it is not aware of any injuries or deaths related to the issue. The Austin, Texas-based company said service centers will replace affected motors with a new part that will function properly. Owners will be notified on Aug. 17, while dealers were notified last week.