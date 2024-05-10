Tesla told a Cybertruck owner the warranty doesn't cover coolant leaks — after just 35 miles

In This Story TSLA -0.07%

The hits just keep on coming with the Tesla Cybertruck. Yet another owner has reported having problems mere miles after picking up their brand new, low-resolution electric pickup.

First spotted in a tweet by @jonesjason74 and later on the Cybertruck Owners Club forums, they detail how they picked up their new Cybertuck from Tesla’s Pensacola service center. Just 35 miles later, after stopping at a Supercharging station, the Cybertruck starte leaking cooling while charging.



Picked up my beast today in Pensacola. Drove to the super chargers about 35 miles away in Crestview on my way back home to Destin, Fl. While supercharging, coolant started pouring out of the rear of the truck. Called Tesla service. First they told me they don’t cover coolant leaks under warranty. After a few choice words they said they would send a tow truck.

Telling the owner of a new vehicle they just picked up that’s leaking coolant that the defect is not covered by the warranty is some next level stuff. It’s even more wild since this is well within the warranty period; it’s a brand new truck. Delving into the Cybertruck’s warranty, you’ll see that even with its basic vehicle limited warranty period of four year/50,000 miles, this should have been covered. Could they have hit something while on the highway that caused the coolant leak? Maybe. That’s doubtful though considering that they stated — and provided visual proof — that the coolant leak didn’t start until the truck was charging.

Like any other Tesla owner (follower?) that’s online these days, @jonejason74 reached out to Elon Musk and Tesla to get their attention and ask for help. Apparently the online attention this started to receive worked.

Just 14 hours after the ordeal started, @jonejason64 tweeted an update saying that Tesla “went above and beyond to fix my truck today and get it back to me this afternoon.” He even says they finally detailed the truck. Good for him I guess. Is this a happy ending though? Like some in the replies to the update pointed out, they got him squared away but it took “a few choice words” plus social media attention to get it straightened out. And even when they did, it was the bare minimum as they did what they should have done without the intervention of social media.



With Cybertrucks continuously having issues, and Tesla’s “five-star” customer service, more and more owners may find themselves having to take to the internet, seeking attention to get help.



A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.