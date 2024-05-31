Ozempic competitor in the works at Amgen reaches late-stage clinical trials
Elon Musk's Tesla payday, Toyota's China problem, and Hyundai's child labor problem: Autos news roundup

News

Plus, Stellantis is bringing a cheap Jeep EV to the U.S., and an EV meme stock's woes

By

William Gavin

Plus, Stellantis is bringing a cheap Jeep EV to the U.S., and an EV meme stock's woes

By
William Gavin
Graphic: Images: Brandon Bell, Justin Sullivan, Truth Leem, Omar Marques
Graphic: Images: Brandon Bell, Justin Sullivan, Truth Leem, Omar Marques

Tesla is going all-in on convincing investors to back CEO Elon Musk’s compensation package, which was most recently valued at about $46 billion.

In addition to a blitz behind the scenes, Tesla is pushing back against criticism from investor groups, digging into retail politics, and offering incentives like factory tours to drive up engagement. Plus, the company is reportedly set to register its “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) technology in China.

But Tesla isn’t the only electric vehicle company in town.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares this week announced plans to sell a $25,000 fully-electric Jeep in the United States “very soon.” And Japanese automakers are making their own advancements in cleaner technology as sales slump — Toyota Motor Co., Subaru Co., and Mazda Motor Co. are all working on new, smaller engines that run on carbon-neutral fuels.

Meanwhile, Faraday Future Intelligence Electric is having a rough year as investors declare it a “meme stock” and scramble its value. Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday was sued by the U.S. Department of Labor, which has accused it of benefiting from “oppressive child labor” in Alabama.

And Carfax is warning consumers that more than 6 million vehicles in the U.S. are equipped with dangerous Takata airbags, which may burst and shoot out shrapnel. Here’s what else is going on in the auto world this week.

Toyota’s sales are falling as a price war rages in China

Toyota’s sales are falling as a price war rages in China

Toyota Motor Co. is the world’s largest automaker.
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Japanese automakers, including the world’s largest carmaker by sales, are still struggling to contend in the competitive Chinese market.

Read More

A $25,000 Jeep EV is coming to the U.S. ‘very soon,’ Stellantis boss says

A $25,000 Jeep EV is coming to the U.S. ‘very soon,’ Stellantis boss says

Jeep plans to bring its first-ever electric vehicle to the U.S. market later this year.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Stellantis plans to sell a $25,000, fully-electric Jeep in the United States “very soon” to boost sales, according to CEO Carlos Tavares.

Read More

Hyundai benefited from ‘oppressive’ child labor in Alabama facilities, lawsuit says

Hyundai benefited from ‘oppressive’ child labor in Alabama facilities, lawsuit says

Hyundai Motor Co.
Photo: Truth Leem (Reuters)

Hyundai Motor Co. is facing renewed accusations that it benefited from illegal child labor in Alabama, where it operates a manufacturing plant.

Read More

Elon Musk’s $46 billion payday will be decided by Tesla investors. Here’s what to know

Elon Musk’s $46 billion payday will be decided by Tesla investors. Here’s what to know

Elon Musk has led Tesla as chief executive officer since 2008.
Photo: Omar Marques (Getty Images)

In just a few weeks, Tesla shareholders will be able to decide the future of the world’s largest electric vehicle company.

Read More

An EV meme stock is tanking on abysmal earnings

An EV meme stock is tanking on abysmal earnings

A Faraday Future FF91 electric vehicle is displayed during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 5, 2023.
Image: Patrick T. Fallon (Getty Images)

The electric vehicle industry’s one and only “meme stock” was down in the dumps Wednesday, as Faraday Future Intelligent Electric faces a bumpy road through 2024.

Read More

Toyota and other Japanese car companies will make engines that run on carbon-neutral fuel

Toyota and other Japanese car companies will make engines that run on carbon-neutral fuel

A Subaru Crosstrek SUV equipped with the prototype next-generation hybrid system.
Photo: Subaru Co.

A trio of Japanese automakers is leading the effort to develop new engines that run on carbon-neutral fuels in the latest push from the world’s second-largest car exporter.

Read More

Carfax says 6.4 million vehicles still have deadly Takata airbags

Carfax says 6.4 million vehicles still have deadly Takata airbags

Shrapnel from a Takata airbag
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

More than a decade after a global airbag scandal led to the downfall of manufacturer Takata, Carfax reports that 6.4 million vehicles in the U.S. still have the defective airbags installed despite widespread recalls. —Melvin Backman

Read More

Tesla is getting ready to launch its Full Self-Driving software in China

Tesla is getting ready to launch its Full Self-Driving software in China

A rollout of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving technology in China may help boost its flagging electric vehicle sales.
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Barely one month after Elon Musk visited Beijing to meet with officials about deploying Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) technology in China, the company is reportedly set to register its software with local authorities.

Read More

‘Shame on them’: Tesla and Elon Musk are pushing back against groups opposing the CEO’s $46 billion pay

‘Shame on them’: Tesla and Elon Musk are pushing back against groups opposing the CEO’s $46 billion pay

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at The New York Times’ Dealbook Summit in November 2023.
Photo: Slaven Vlasic/The New York Times (Getty Images)

As Tesla’s annual shareholders meeting approaches, the company is ramping up its pushback against groups asking investors to vote against Elon Musk’s $46 billion compensation package.

Read More

Tesla is offering shareholders factory tours with Elon Musk as it pushes to approve his big pay plan

Tesla is offering shareholders factory tours with Elon Musk as it pushes to approve his big pay plan

Tesla’s gigafactory in Austin, Texas, is the home of the Cybertruck electric pickup.
Photo: Go Nakamura (Reuters)

As the deadline approaches for Tesla investors to vote for or against Elon Musk’s $46 billion pay package, the electric vehicle maker is pulling out all the stops to increase engagement.

Read More

