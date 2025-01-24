Tesla's Model Y refresh is now for sale in the U.S.

Tesla (TSLA+0.38% ) has started selling its refreshed Model Y SUV, with deliveries planned for March, according to its website.

The Model Y Juniper will cost just shy of $60,000, excluding any additional savings. That includes the $7,500 tax credit for new electric vehicle purchases, which CEO Elon Musk has opposed and President Donald Trump is likely to scrap.

The updated Model Y features a redesigned exterior, including front and rear light bars, and an upgraded interior complete with better audio, ventilated front seats, and a redesigned steering wheel. It also has a new front-facing camera, giving it a total of eight exterior cameras, according to Tesla. The extra camera will give the Juniper “enhanced visibility for Autopilot and Actually Smart Summon capabilities,” the company said. Both features have drawn regulatory investigations.

The model was first made available on Tesla’s Chinese consumer site two weeks ago before it was launched in other markets. Tesla on Thursday also began taking orders in Canada and Europe.

The refresh is expected to help boost Tesla’s core automotive business, which failed to meet its 2024 sales goals and is facing heightened competition around the world. Chinese automakers, such as BYD (BYDDY+1.44% ) , Xpeng (XPEV+3.52% ) , and Nio (NIO+3.63% ) , hit new sales records for their EVs last year. Other rivals, including Ford Motor Co. (F-0.25% ) and General Motors (GM-0.74% ) , also hit new EV sales records. However, Tesla is still the clear leader by volume.

Tesla last year introduced a refresh of the Model 3 sedan in the U.S., following earlier launches in China and Europe. The automaker’s latest model, the Cybertruck electric pickup, was among the best-selling EVs in the U.S. last year, but wasn’t able to help the automaker reach its goals.