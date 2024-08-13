Business News

A judge who owns Tesla stock has recused himself from Elon Musk's Texas lawsuits

"I hearby recuse myself from the above numbered case," the judge wrote in a filing

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The Tesla logo
The Tesla logo
Image: Smith Collection/Gado (Getty Images)
In This Story
TSLA-0.07%

Elon Musk has a fan where he least needs one at the moment. The judge overseeing a case between the billionaire’s X social media platform and a group of adversarial advertisers has begged off of it.

Suggested Reading

Top chipmakers, new robotaxis, and Sam Altman vs. Elon Musk: Tech news roundup
Tesla's stock wipeout, Intel's stock rally, and GameStop's Bitcoin play: Markets news roundup
Ozempic and blindness, McDonald's and chicken, Coca-Cola and tariffs: Business news roundup
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Top chipmakers, new robotaxis, and Sam Altman vs. Elon Musk: Tech news roundup
Tesla's stock wipeout, Intel's stock rally, and GameStop's Bitcoin play: Markets news roundup
Ozempic and blindness, McDonald's and chicken, Coca-Cola and tariffs: Business news roundup
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“I hearby recuse myself from the above numbered case,” Judge Reed O’Connor wrote in a court filing Tuesday. “Please see that it is assigned to another judge per the usual procedure.”

Advertisement

Related Content

Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump for president after the attempted assassination
Elon Musk bet the house on Trump. But no matter who wins, Musk has a lot to lose

Related Content

Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump for president after the attempted assassination
Elon Musk bet the house on Trump. But no matter who wins, Musk has a lot to lose

NPR noted last week that O’Connor, who has repeatedly ruled in Musk’s favor during a lawsuit against the World Federation of Advertisers, owns at least $15,000 and as much as $50,000 in Tesla TSLA-0.07% stock. Musk’s X is suing the WFA on antitrust grounds because it believes its since-shuttered brand safety arm, the Global Alliance for Responsible Media, had suggested that major companies stop advertising on X because it had changed its content moderation policies before a documented rise in hate speech on the platform.

Musk responded by telling them to “go f**k themselves,” a comment he later tried to walk back. The WFA disbanded GARM last week, though it says that it believes its court case will “demonstrate our full adherence to competition rules in all our activities.”