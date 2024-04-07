Autos

Tesla's stockpile is the biggest it's ever been — and that means price cuts

Tesla produced 46,561 more vehicles than it delivered in the first quarter of 2024.

By
Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
New Model Y electric vehicles are parked in the early morning in a parking lot at Terminal 5 of the capital's Berlin-Brandenburg Airport.
Photo: Patrick Pleul/picture alliance (Getty Images)

Tesla is taking a buzzsaw to the price of its best-selling Model Y electric crossover in an attempt to clear out its biggest-ever inventory stockpile. The Austin, Texas-based automaker is dropping prices after it produced 46,561 more vehicles than it delivered in the first quarter of 2024. That means it has more cars in its inventory than ever before.

Suggested Reading

Palantir's big AI deal with NATO makes the stock 'simply irresistible'
Americans' view of the economy is bad and getting worse
More and more CEOs are expecting a recession as tariffs rattle the economy
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Palantir's big AI deal with NATO makes the stock 'simply irresistible'
Americans' view of the economy is bad and getting worse
More and more CEOs are expecting a recession as tariffs rattle the economy
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The company is cutting rear-wheel-drive Model Y prices by $4,600. The Model Y Long Range and Model Y Performance will see $5,000 price cuts, according to Bloomberg. If you include the $7,500 Federal EV Tax Credit, the Model Y RWD starts at $33,890, the Model Y Long Range is $37,490 and the top-end Model Y Performance costs $40,690. Tesla is also throwing in three months of free Full-Self Driving beta to help move cars. (Reminder that FSD can’t actually fully drive for you.)

Advertisement

Related Content

Elon Musk's Tesla is having a brutal 2024. Here's how it went wrong
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is visiting India. Here’s what to know

Related Content

Elon Musk's Tesla is having a brutal 2024. Here's how it went wrong
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is visiting India. Here’s what to know

Tesla has partially blamed its global sales decline on shutdowns of its factory in Germany and the fact it’s changing over its Fremont, California plant to build the upgraded Model 3 sedan, but some analysts aren’t buying that theory. Here’s more from Bloomberg:

The difference between the number of vehicles Tesla built and sold in the quarter “dispels the notion that 1Q deliveries were somehow supply rather than demand constrained,” Ryan Brinkman, a JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst who has the equivalent of a sell rating on Tesla stock, wrote in an April 3 report.

Brinkman cut his price target for the shares to $115 from $130 and lowered estimates for first-quarter revenue and earnings per share. He now projects Tesla will report a $1.3 billion free cash outflow, rather than a more than $300 million inflow, due to an expected record increase in finished goods inventory.

Advertisement

As of 12:15 p.m. EST Friday, Tesla’s stock has fallen about 2.7 percent. Overall, it’s down over 33 percent so far this year.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.