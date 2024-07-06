Selling the Tesla stock surge, Chewy gets the GameStop treatment, Bitcoin bleeds: Markets news roundup

Robinhood is looking to offer cryptocurrency futures to its customers in the U.S. and Europe, Bloomberg reports.



The trading platform that acquired U.K.-based crypto exchange Bitstamp for $200 million last month is planning to close the deal next year. The platform hopes to use Bitstamp’s licenses to offer perpetual futures for Bitcoin and other tokens in Europe, per the report. This information comes from anonymous sources, as the plans have not been made public, according to Bloomberg. Robinhood intends to introduce CME-based futures for Bitcoin and Ether in the U.S. They also mentioned that there are no immediate plans to launch the offering, and discussions are ongoing, so final plans could change.

