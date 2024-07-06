How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Selling the Tesla stock surge, Chewy gets the GameStop treatment, Bitcoin bleeds: Markets news roundup

Money & Markets

Selling the Tesla stock surge, Chewy gets the GameStop treatment, Bitcoin bleeds: Markets news roundup

Plus, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders want Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly to cut Ozempic and other weight loss drug prices

Tesla bull Cathie Wood's ARK just sold $15 million worth of the stock

Tesla bull Cathie Wood’s ARK just sold $15 million worth of the stock

As Tesla’s stock is surging, Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, has made significant adjustments to its portfolio by selling off a substantial number of Tesla shares.

Biden and Bernie Sanders want Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly to cut Ozempic and other weight loss drug prices

Biden and Bernie Sanders want Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly to cut Ozempic and other weight loss drug prices

President Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders criticized in an op-ed the high prices Novo Nordisk and other pharmaceutical companies charge Americans for their popular weight loss drugs.
President Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders criticized in an op-ed the high prices Novo Nordisk and other pharmaceutical companies charge Americans for their popular weight loss drugs.
The stocks of pharmaceutical giants Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly both took a hit Tuesday morning after President Joe Biden called on the drug makers to cut the prices of their blockbuster diabetes and weight loss drugs.

Chewy stock falls after initial surge thanks to 'Roaring Kitty's' big stake

Chewy stock falls after initial surge thanks to ‘Roaring Kitty’s’ big stake

Chewy may become the next major so-called meme stock.
Chewy may become the next major so-called meme stock.
Chewy stock climbed as much as 20% in pre-market trading Monday, thanks to a newly-disclosed show of support from meme stock booster “Roaring Kitty.”

Defunct crypto exchange Mt. Gox is about to return $9 billion worth of Bitcoin — and Bitcoin is nervous

Defunct crypto exchange Mt. Gox is about to return $9 billion worth of Bitcoin — and Bitcoin is nervous

Mt. Gox is returning more than 140,000 Bitcoin to victims of a 2014 hack
Mt. Gox is returning more than 140,000 Bitcoin to victims of a 2014 hack

A cryptocurrency exchange that went bankrupt a decade ago due to a hack is preparing to refund $9 billion worth of Bitcoin this month, sparking concerns among investors about its potential impact on Bitcoin’s price.

Robinhood's next crypto play is to launch future contracts in the U.S. and Europe

Robinhood’s next crypto play is to launch future contracts in the U.S. and Europe

Robinhood is looking to offer cryptocurrency futures to its customers in the U.S. and Europe, Bloomberg reports.

The trading platform that acquired U.K.-based crypto exchange Bitstamp for $200 million last month is planning to close the deal next year. The platform hopes to use Bitstamp’s licenses to offer perpetual futures for Bitcoin and other tokens in Europe, per the report. This information comes from anonymous sources, as the plans have not been made public, according to Bloomberg. Robinhood intends to introduce CME-based futures for Bitcoin and Ether in the U.S. They also mentioned that there are no immediate plans to launch the offering, and discussions are ongoing, so final plans could change.

Bitcoin drops to $55,000 as defunct crypto exchange Mt. Gox starts refunding billions

Bitcoin drops to $55,000 as defunct crypto exchange Mt. Gox starts refunding billions

Bitcoin is bleeding as defunct crypto exchange Mt.Gox has started repaying its customers — and it’s likely that some of those customers have begun selling that Bitcoin. The leading cryptocurrency traded around $55,000 Friday morning, after falling more than 4% in a day and losing more than 10% in a week, according to CoinMarketCap. 

Gen Zers think the economy is so unfair that fraud is OK

Gen Zers think the economy is so unfair that fraud is OK

Generation Z believes that the economy is so stacked against them that committing fraud is justified, according to a new report.

Sift, an AI-powered fraud decisioning platform, released its Q1 report showing a third of Gen Z either knows someone who has committed first-party fraud or done so themselves.

The 7 best stocks right now

The 7 best stocks right now

One thing that is dominating the U.S. stock market in 2024 is artificial intelligence and AI. All of the major tech companies have thrived on AI and will most likely continue to do so in the near future.

The AI stock hot streak will continue, strategist says

The AI stock hot streak will continue, strategist says

AI stock hot streak will continue, strategist says
Shelby McFaddin of Motley Fool Asset Management breaks down why stocks like Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft could continue to see gains for the rest of 2024

Netflix and 3 other stocks to buy right now, according to a strategist

Netflix and 3 other stocks to buy right now, according to a strategist

Netflix and 3 other stocks to buy right now, according to a strategist
Shelby McFaddin of Motley Fool Asset Management breaks down stocks to buy for the second half of the year, including Netflix, Walmart, Costco, and Mastercard

