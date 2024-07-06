Tesla's comeback, Zuckerberg's Threads vs. Musk's X, and Apple AirPod cameras: Tech news roundup

Tesla on Tuesday reported stronger than expected deliveries for the second quarter of 2024 after Wall Street lowered its expectations.

Austin, Texas-based Tesla said it sold 422,405 Model 3 compact cars and Model Y SUVs between April and June, and 21,551 other EVs. Although the automaker does not provide a breakout for those deliveries, they include the Model X crossover SUV, Model S sedan, and the Cybertruck, an electric pickup released for delivery by Tesla last November.

