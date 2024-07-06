Tesla's comeback, Zuckerberg's Threads vs. Musk's X, and Apple AirPod cameras: Tech news roundup

Tesla on Tuesday reported stronger than expected deliveries for the second quarter of 2024 after Wall Street lowered its expectations.
Austin, Texas-based Tesla said it sold 422,405 Model 3 compact cars and Model Y SUVs between April and June, and 21,551 other EVs. Although the automaker does not provide a breakout for those deliveries, they include the Model X crossover SUV, Model S sedan, and the Cybertruck, an electric pickup released for delivery by Tesla last November.
The Volvo EX30 is a very fun, very reasonably priced little electric crossover. It’s also delayed in the U.S. thanks to new tariffs on Chinese-built cars, and it seems the problems get worse from there: Volvo has halted sales on the model abroad after a wave of software issue reports from customers.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday that his Twitter copycat Instagram Threads has reached 175 million monthly active users — making another case for the platform to overtake Elon Musk’s X (formally Twitter).
Apple still believes in its Vision Pro mixed reality headsets even though sales have sputtered. CEO Tim Cook put Apple’s Vision Pro updates front and center at the beginning of his keynote address during the Worldwide Developers Conference on June 10.
Apple has finally reversed its iPhone sales slump in China. According to Jefferies analysts, Apple’s new iPhone discounts have helped the company turn around its underperformance in the Chinese smartphone market, and its iPhone sales outperformed Google and Huawei devices during an annual Chinese shopping festival.
The energy efficiency of electric vehicles is widely touted by experts as a vital step to mitigate climate change. However, EVs aren’t well-equipped to endure the hellscape environment they are projected to avert. The consequences of cold-weather EV ownership on battery function are well-known, but high temperatures have a similar impact. Heatmap took a peek under the hood to explore how extreme heat can cut the range on an electric vehicle.
The company’s shares were up around 2.3% during pre-market trading Wednesday morning. The EV-maker’s stock was previously up 10% after beating analyst expectations with its production and delivery numbers.