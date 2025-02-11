Earnings Snapshots

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) reports earnings

The report was filed on February 11, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
TCBI+1.90%

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI+1.90%) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

President Trump could act as a bridge between Sam Altman and Elon Musk, exec says
Here's where you can expect to feel the cost of tariffs, from cars to soda cans
Your Valentine's Day bouquet is racking up frequent flyer miles
Ford CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry — Here’s what it means for investors
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing details the company's financial position, reporting total assets of $30.73 billion, an increase from $28.36 billion the previous year. Total deposits grew to $25.24 billion from $22.37 billion.

Suggested Reading

President Trump could act as a bridge between Sam Altman and Elon Musk, exec says
Here's where you can expect to feel the cost of tariffs, from cars to soda cans
Your Valentine's Day bouquet is racking up frequent flyer miles
Ford CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry — Here’s what it means for investors
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Net income for the year was $77.51 million, down from $189.14 million in 2023. After preferred dividends, net income available to common stockholders was $60.26 million, compared to $171.89 million the previous year.

Advertisement

Related Content

Which sectors could be hit hardest by Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs? A Deutsche Bank exec weighs in
Ford's CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry. Here’s what it means for investors

Related Content

Which sectors could be hit hardest by Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs? A Deutsche Bank exec weighs in
Ford's CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry. Here’s what it means for investors

The company reported a provision for credit losses of $67 million, slightly down from $72 million in 2023. Net charge-offs for the year were $40.87 million, compared to $50.93 million in the previous year.

Advertisement

Non-interest income decreased significantly to $31.05 million from $161.42 million in 2023, primarily due to a $179.58 million loss on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities.

Advertisement

Non-interest expense was $758.29 million, a slight increase from $756.95 million in 2023. The increase was attributed to higher salaries and benefits and occupancy expenses.

The company's capital ratios remained strong, with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio of 11.38% and a Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.82%, both well above the minimum requirements.

Advertisement

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. continues to maintain a focus on risk management, with an emphasis on managing credit risk and maintaining adequate liquidity to support its operations and growth.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. annual 10-K report dated February 11, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.