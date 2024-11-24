Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Best Buy earnings: What to watch in the markets this week

The busiest shopping week of the year has arrived, bringing with it a frenzy of questions: What to buy? Where to buy? And how much to buy? Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday mark the start of the holiday shopping season, drawing millions of consumers to stores and online platforms in search of the best deals. And, of course, there’s excitement for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade later this month.

More than just a shopping extravaganza, this period serves as a critical barometer of the nation’s economic health. Retail sales during these days offer valuable insights into consumer confidence, spending habits, and the overall financial pulse of the country. This year, holiday sales are projected to reach nearly $1 trillion, a 3.5% increase over the last year, according to the National Retail Federation.

To help you navigate the excitement, here’s a curated list of retailers offering deals this holiday season, whether you’re shopping for tech, fashion, or home essentials.

Deals at Walmart, Amazon, and Target

Walmart (WMT-0.60% ) shoppers have a chance to score deals on both practical items and more extravagant gifts. While Black Friday discounts are available to all customers, Walmart’s loyalty members get exclusive perks, including early access to online deals. Additionally, Walmart is introducing “deal drops” and an AI shopping assistant to assist customers.

On Amazon (AMZN-1.01% ), Black Friday deals are available to all customers. Prime members often get extra perks, like early access to select deals – sometimes up to 30 minutes ahead of the general public.

Target (TGT+1.69% ) announced price cuts on 2,000 items in October, adding to the 5,000 products it marked down in May. Target shoppers have the opportunity to snag deals on everyday essentials and higher-end items. While Black Friday discounts will be available to all shoppers, Target’s loyalty members receive additional benefits, including early access to online deals and unlimited same-day delivery.

If you want to buy fancy bags from Coach, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, and others, check the list here for what they have to offer.

Macy’s, Kohl’s, and Best Buy to report earnings

This week, investors will see a lighter schedule for earnings reports, with no announcements expected on Thursday or Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The stock market will be closed on Thursday, Thanksgiving day. However, the first half of the week remains eventful.

On Monday, Bath & Body Works (BBWI+3.84% ) is set to release its earnings results before the market closes.

Tuesday will feature a flurry of activity from major retailers. Macy’s (M+0.78% ), Burlington Stores (BURL+0.25% ), Best Buy (BBY-1.09% ), and Kohl’s (KKS) will announce their earnings before the market opens, providing insights into consumer spending trends as the holiday shopping season kicks off. Later in the day, tech giants Dell Technologies (DELL-2.50% ) and HP (HPQ+0.68% ) will report their earnings after the market closes.

Also on Tuesday, cybersecurity leader CrowdStrike (CRWD-2.91% ) will release its quarterly results post-market. This update will be closely watched, especially after the company faced a global outage earlier this year, raising questions about its resilience and operational performance.

With key sectors including retail, technology, and cybersecurity in focus, these earnings could offer valuable indicators for broader market trends ahead of the holiday break.

Macroeconomic data to keep an eye on

This week’s shortened schedule due to the Thanksgiving holiday means a lighter-than-usual release of macroeconomic data. However, several significant reports are still on the docket, providing valuable insights into the economy.

On Tuesday, the Consumer Confidence Index for November will be released, offering a glimpse into consumer sentiment amid ongoing economic uncertainties. Additionally, new home sales data for October will be published, shedding light on activity in the housing market. In the afternoon, the FOMC minutes meeting will be made available, potentially offering clues about the central bank’s monetary policy outlook and inflation strategy.

The economic focus continues on Wednesday, starting with the release of initial jobless claims, a weekly barometer of labor market health. Also on Wednesday, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, a key measure of inflation tracking changes in consumer spending on goods and services, will be published. This data is closely watched by the Federal Reserve in shaping interest rate decisions. Additionally, the GDP’s first revision for Q3 will be released, providing an updated view of the economy’s performance during the third quarter.

— Francisco Velasquez and Madeline Fitzgerald contributed to this article.