Tharimmune Inc. (THAR) reports earnings

Tharimmune Inc. (THAR-3.27% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing outlines Tharimmune's operations as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on developing therapeutic candidates for inflammatory and immunologic conditions. The company has entered into a patent license agreement with Avior Bio, LLC, granting exclusive rights to develop and commercialize TH104 and TH103.

TH104 is a transmucosal buccal film designed to treat chronic pruritus in patients with primary biliary cholangitis. The company plans to initiate a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial and a hepatic impairment trial in 2025.

Tharimmune also reported on its agreement with Intract Pharma Limited to develop an oral anti-TNF-alpha monoclonal antibody, INT-023/TH023, for global development and commercialization outside of South Korea.

The company is advancing its early-stage pipeline, which includes novel therapeutic candidates targeting immuno-oncology targets such as HER2, HER3, and PD-1. This includes the development of bispecific antibodies and antibody drug conjugates.

Tharimmune's financial results indicate a net loss of $12.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, with research and development expenses totaling $6.4 million. The company has an accumulated deficit of $36.9 million.

The filing highlights the company's dependence on additional funding to continue its operations, with substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. Tharimmune plans to seek additional capital through equity or debt financing, strategic partnerships, or other arrangements.

The report also details various risks associated with Tharimmune's business, including the need for regulatory approvals, competition from other biotechnology companies, and reliance on third-party manufacturers and collaborators.

Tharimmune's intellectual property portfolio includes patents related to its therapeutic candidates and technologies, with ongoing efforts to protect and expand its patent rights.

The company's management has outlined a strategy to focus on developing novel treatments for conditions with high unmet needs, pursuing strategic collaborations, and advancing its clinical pipeline.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Tharimmune Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 26, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.