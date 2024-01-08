A.I.

The industries where AI-powered robots will arrive next, according to Nvidia

Generative AI could make it faster to bring new robots from idea to reality

By
Michelle Cheng
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A 6-axis robotic arm picks up sorting containers at the Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., April 30, 2019.
Amazon employs many robots in its fulfillment centers.
Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne (Reuters)

Construction, retail, healthcare, and agriculture are the next wave of industries that will adopt AI-powered robots, according to Deepu Talla, vice president of embedded and edge computing at chip maker Nvidia.

Suggested Reading

The wine industry is getting crushed like grapes thanks to tariff uncertainty
Nvidia has lost $250 billion worth of market cap in almost an instant
A rival to Elon Musk's Neuralink scored a big win
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The wine industry is getting crushed like grapes thanks to tariff uncertainty
Nvidia has lost $250 billion worth of market cap in almost an instant
A rival to Elon Musk's Neuralink scored a big win
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Autonomous robots in logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing were the first use cases with the biggest need, Talla said during a conference call on Monday (Jan. 8). Employers in those industries have used the machines to boost efficiency, cut costs, and tackle labor shortages, he added.

Advertisement

Related Content

The AI robots are coming. The world is not ready
Nvidia goes all in on AI agents and humanoid robots at CES

Related Content

The AI robots are coming. The world is not ready
Nvidia goes all in on AI agents and humanoid robots at CES

Today, hundreds of thousands of deployed robots are getting smarter, thanks to AI upgrades, Talla said. Large-scale fulfillment centers and manufacturing plants keep adding more smart robots, he said.

Advertisement

Take Amazon, for instance. The US’s second-biggest private employer has been using robots in its fulfillment centers for years. In November, Amazon announced that it was adding AI-powered sorting machines and robotic arms, which are designed for speed and safety, to its warehouse operations.

Advertisement

How generative AI is changing robot development

In the past year, generative AI has disrupted how people write content and showed us potential productivity savings. Talla said it can also speed up the process of bringing robots from proof of concept to deployment.

Advertisement

Robots often operate in dynamic environments where the surroundings are unpredictable, partly thanks to the presence of humans. Simulation teams, which test and train virtual robots before machines get built, can use Picasso, Nvidia’s text-to-3D generative AI model, to add realistic assets such as rain and rust to the virtual scene, Talla said.

Screenshot of the 3D assets generative AI can create.
Screenshot of the 3D assets that Nvidia’s generative AI model can create.
Screenshot: Courtesy of company
Advertisement

“When testing or training a robot, diversity of environments is essential to ensure the robots can generalize to the real world,” he explained. A ChatGPT-like tool allows users to create thousands of accurate robot scenarios in minutes rather than days, Talla said.