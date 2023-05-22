Defining our purpose is a lot like finding our passion—it’s elusive for many. Deloitte’s chief purpose officer Kwasi Mitchell defines our purpose as continuing to have an impact on a larger and larger scale and believes leaders should aspire to that expansion. But don’t worry—your sphere of influence doesn’t have to tie to your job title. You can expand it to reach where and when you want it to.

What happens when you end up tired and discouraged? Quartz at Work editor Anna Oakes suggests we view our passion like a patchwork of many activities and ideas. When one of the squares no longer serves you, you can simply swap it out.

Watch the full interview here.