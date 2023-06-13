The economy is stronger when the government spends and incentivizes the private sector to spend, too

As a result of all this investment, construction employment in the US remains at record levels—construction workers who may have been laid off because of the contraction in the housing market are likely able to find new jobs—and demand for other skilled trades is climbing. (For instance, there’s never been a better time to be an electrician in the US.)

Advertisement

And this spending by the private sector has propped up the gross domestic product (GDP) of the US, keeping overall growth and the labor market strong even as parts of the economy slow down.

📬 Sign up for the Daily Brief

Our free, fast, and fun briefing on the global economy, delivered every weekday morning.