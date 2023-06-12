Advertisement

Charted: The popularity of Tesla chargers shocked the shares of rival EV charging firms

Advertisement

By the digits: The charging standards war 

17,000: The number of Tesla Supercharger connectors in the US and Canada, compared to...

Advertisement

11,000: ...the number of CCS combo ports in North America.

Half the size, twice as powerful: Tesla’s claims about NACS versus CCS

70%: The share of US EV sales that Tesla, GM, and Ford together account for. That makes NACS more of a “standard” then CCS.

Advertisement

200: The number of miles that can be added to an EV’s range in 15 minutes at a Tesla supercharger station

“Hundred of dollars”: The price range for the adapter that owners of older Ford EVs will require to use Tesla chargers, according to Musk

Advertisement

81,000: The number of fast charging stations using the CCS connector worldwide, compared to...

...45,000: The number of Tesla Superchargers around the world

More than 300: The number of domestic and international members of CharIN North America that are using or investing in CCS

Advertisement

More than 50: The number of passenger vehicle models in the US that use CCS, according to CharIN

$175 (or less): The price of an adapter that lets NACS cars use CCS, suggesting that there’s no big incentive for CCS station managers to add NACS plugs. This, combined with the possibility that NACS adapters for CCS cars will become readily available, would suggest that having two “standards” in the US is possible and maybe even convenient.

Advertisement

Fun fact: Tesla uses CCS

Tesla uses CCS in Europe, in compliance with the global standard.

Related stories

🚗 Ford became the first US carmaker to take up Tesla’s offer to use its supercharging network

Advertisement

🔌 The EU mandated USB-C ports for devices. Electric car chargers should be next

🏷️ Ford’s EV unit lost $722 million last quarter, but it’s still cutting prices to compete with Tesla

📬 Sign up for the Daily Brief

Our free, fast, and fun briefing on the global economy, delivered every weekday morning.