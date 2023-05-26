Advertisement

Will existing Ford EVs be able to use Tesla’s Superchargers?

Existing Ford EVs like the Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, and E-Transit vehicles will be able to use Tesla’s Superchargers “via an adapter and software integration along with activation and payment via FordPass or Ford Pro Intelligence,” Ford said in its press release.

Advertisement

Ford EV network, by the digits

12,000: Tesla Superchargers across the US and Canada Ford EV customers will have access to by spring 2024. This is in addition to…

Advertisement

…10,000: DC fast-chargers that are already part of Ford’s BlueOval Charge Network, which has…

84,000: Chargers in total.

1,800: How many more public-facing fast-chargers and locations Ford is adding to the BlueOval Charge Network by early 2024

Advertisement

2 to 1: The ratio of Tesla’s Supercharger network to CSS chargers across the US

“Hundred of dollars”: The price range for the adapter Ford EV owners will need to use Tesla charges, according to Musk

Advertisement

2 million: Annual production capacity of EVs globally Ford plans to achieve by 2026

200: Miles that can be added to an EV’s range in 15 minutes at a Tesla supercharger station

Advertisement

Related stories

🔌 The EU mandated USB-C ports for devices. Electric car chargers should be next

🏷️ Ford’s EV unit lost $722 million last quarter, but it’s still cutting prices to compete with Tesla

Advertisement

💼 Elon Musk rejected talk of succession at Tesla

📬 Sign up for the Daily Brief

Our free, fast, and fun briefing on the global economy, delivered every weekday morning.