Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The world's best restaurants, expat destinations, and fine dining hubs: Lifestyle roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Lifestyle

The world's best restaurants, expat destinations, and fine dining hubs: Lifestyle roundup

Plus, the philanthropists who gave the most to charity this year

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The world&#39;s best restaurants, expat destinations, and fine dining hubs: Lifestyle roundup
Photo: Karl Hendon (iStock by Getty Images), Didier Marti (iStock by Getty Images), Dimensions (iStock by Getty Images), Paul Morigi/Getty Images for FORTUNE (Getty Images), Image: Mario Ruiz (Getty Images), Illustration: PCH-Vector (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 8

The 9 best-ranked restaurants in the world for 2025

The 9 best-ranked restaurants in the world for 2025

Image for article titled The world&#39;s best restaurants, expat destinations, and fine dining hubs: Lifestyle roundup
Photo: Karl Hendon (iStock by Getty Images)

Few activities in life can go from fun to infuriating quite as quickly as picking a restaurant for a special occasion. When everyone in a group has competing tastes, interests, and food restrictions, discussions about dinner plans can quickly evolve into high-pressure negotiations.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 8

The 10 best cities in the world for expats

The 10 best cities in the world for expats

Image for article titled The world&#39;s best restaurants, expat destinations, and fine dining hubs: Lifestyle roundup
Photo: Didier Marti (iStock by Getty Images)

In the years since the Covid-19 pandemic first shut down life across the globe and shifted many professions to online work, both employers and employees have had to reevaluate where in the world their business is conducted.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 8

The 10 best cities in America for fine dining

The 10 best cities in America for fine dining

Image for article titled The world&#39;s best restaurants, expat destinations, and fine dining hubs: Lifestyle roundup
Photo: Dimensions (iStock by Getty Images)

When it comes to eating in a high-quality restaurant, Americans are in luck: in almost every region of the country, there are cities filled with five-star establishments, according to a recent analysis.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 8

The 10 best-selling Christmas gifts of all time

The 10 best-selling Christmas gifts of all time

Mr. Potato Head toy with detachable accessories.
Mr. Potato Head toy with detachable accessories.
Image: Mario Ruiz (Getty Images)

The holiday season has long been synonymous with toys, and throughout the decades, certain items have become iconic hits, bringing joy to millions and shaping America’s thread in Toyland in the process.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 8

The 12 biggest charitable donations of 2024

The 12 biggest charitable donations of 2024

Image for article titled The world&#39;s best restaurants, expat destinations, and fine dining hubs: Lifestyle roundup
Illustration: PCH-Vector (Getty Images)

The Chronicle of Philanthropy released its annual list of the biggest charitable gifts from individuals or foundations this year, and the leading 12 donations total more than $6 billion.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 8

It’s Giving Season! 5 philanthropists who give the most to charity

It’s Giving Season! 5 philanthropists who give the most to charity

Image for article titled The world&#39;s best restaurants, expat destinations, and fine dining hubs: Lifestyle roundup
Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for FORTUNE (Getty Images)

With Christmas and Hanukkah right around the corner, shoppers across the United States are filling their carts – both physical and digital – with gifts for their friends and family. While the holiday season can bring us closer to our loved ones, it’s also the time of year Americans are most likely to give to strangers as well.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

8 / 8