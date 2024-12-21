Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
The world's richest families, a privileged pass to college, and microdosing Zepbound: Lifestyle roundup

Lifestyle

The world's richest families, a privileged pass to college, and microdosing Zepbound: Lifestyle roundup

Plus, how to survive the holidays when you're on Ozempic

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled The world&#39;s richest families, a privileged pass to college, and microdosing Zepbound: Lifestyle roundup
Photo: Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times via Getty Images (Getty Images), Georgetown University, kajakiki (iStock by Getty Images), Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images (Getty Images), Johner Images (iStock by Getty Images), Image: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images), 10'000 Hours (Getty Images)
The 10 richest families in the world

Ambani Family during the Wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC on July 12, 2024 in Mumbai, India.
Ambani Family during the Wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC on July 12, 2024 in Mumbai, India.
Photo: Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times via Getty Images (Getty Images)

There were more billionaires in 2024 than at any point in history, as the wealthiest people alive continue to accrue wealth in record numbers.

This is especially true among the upper echelons of the extremely wealthy. The 20 richest people in the world added $700 billion to their collective net worths in 2023, according to a Forbes analysis.

Read More

More than a dozen universities have been accused of lowering their standards for rich kids

Image for article titled The world&#39;s richest families, a privileged pass to college, and microdosing Zepbound: Lifestyle roundup
Photo: Georgetown University

Seventeen elite private colleges and universities allegedly discriminated in favor of ultra-wealthy students for years, according to recent filings from a $685 million lawsuit.

Read More

A millionaire tech ‘biohacker’ is microdosing Zepbound to stay young

Bryan Johnson, founder and chief executive officer of Kernel Holding SA, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
Image: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

Bryan Johnson, the tech entrepreneur and millionaire who became famous for infusing his son’s plasma into his blood in an effort to prolong his life, is now microdosing the popular weight-loss drug Zepbound (LLY).

Read More

From teachers to mail carriers: How much should you tip this holiday season?

Image for article titled The world&#39;s richest families, a privileged pass to college, and microdosing Zepbound: Lifestyle roundup
Photo: kajakiki (iStock by Getty Images)

With Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s Day fast approaching, more than half of all Americans are planning to give a special holiday season tip to their childcare providers, children’s teachers, and housekeepers, a recent report from consumer financial services company Bankrate revealed.

Read More

How to survive the holidays while you’re on Ozempic or other weight loss drugs

Family Christmas meal with home cooked food being served at dining table, traditional holly with berries garnishing roasted vegetables, Christmas cracker on table with wine and candles.
Image: 10'000 Hours (Getty Images)

For many people, the holidays mean large family dinners with filling sides, sweet treats, and festive drinks — all things for which weight-loss drugs are designed to reduce cravings.

Read More

The 5 top-rated hotels for Christmas travel

Dancer and musician Seira Soraya plays the trumpet while dancing to The Nutcracker at Grand Army Plaza at 59th Street near the Plaza Hotel on December 24, 2020 in New York City.
Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Record numbers of Americans are expected to travel for Christmas this year – with the number of people on the road this holiday season finally returning to pre-pandemic levels, a recent report from AAA revealed.

Read More

AI wedding vows, film photography, and phone-free ceremonies: 2025's top wedding trends

Image for article titled The world&#39;s richest families, a privileged pass to college, and microdosing Zepbound: Lifestyle roundup
Photo: Johner Images (iStock by Getty Images)

If you got engaged on Christmas Day – and the research shows it’s the most popular day for marriage proposals – then 2025 will likely be a year of wedding planning for you and your loved ones.

Read More

