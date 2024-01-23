TikTok workers feel tech's troubles as the company cuts 60 jobs

Tech employees have taken to TikTok to tell the world about their layoffs. Now, TikTok workers themselves are the ones with the problem.



DeepSeek is a wakeup call for AI companies like Nvidia, strategist says CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video DeepSeek is a wakeup call for AI companies like Nvidia, strategist says

DeepSeek is a wakeup call for AI companies like Nvidia, strategist says CC Share Subtitles Off

English DeepSeek is a wakeup call for AI companies like Nvidia, strategist says

The social media video app, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, is reportedly laying off 60 employees in Los Angeles, New York, and Austin, and in other countries.

Advertisement

TikTok will hold a townhall today (Jan. 23) to follow up on news of the job cuts, according to NPR, which first reported them.

Advertisement

The relatively small cuts from TikTok’s US staff of 7,000 follow widespread layoffs in the tech sector. Nearly 11,000 employees across the globe have lost their jobs so far in the first three weeks of 2024, according to an online tracker, layoffs.fyi. TikTok’s cuts are also on a smaller scale than those at Amazon, Google, and Discord, to name a few.

Advertisement

But the 2024 layoffs aren’t the first to hit the company. TikTok let go some of its North American advertising unit and a sizable share of its team in Russia in 2022. At the start of 2023, the company slashed roles related to talent acquisition, Business Insider reported at the time.

TikTok didn’t immediately respond to Quartz’s request for comment.

