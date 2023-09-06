Make business better.™️
Tom Brady will toss passes for Delta Air Lines. The retired quarterback will be a strategic adviser

By
AP News
FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gestures during a promotional event, June 22, 2017, in Tokyo. Brady is putting on a Delta Air Lines uniform, at least figuratively. Delta said Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, that it has agreed to bring the former star quarterback on board as a long-term strategic adviser. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines says it’s bringing former star quarterback Tom Brady on board as a “long-term strategic adviser."

Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl winner for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Bringing a leader like Tom onto the Delta team furthers our mission to connect the world while accelerating our drive to continuously improve for our colleagues, customers and communities,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a news release announcing the partnership.

Delta did not disclose how much it is paying Brady.

Delta said Brady will play a role in marketing and help the Atlanta-based airline develop training and teamwork tools for its more than 90,000 employees. He will also appear on a series of Bastian’s “Gaining Altitude” video interviews to discuss topics including overcoming adversity.

Brady said he and NFL teammates flew on Delta many times, “even celebrating Super Bowl wins on the plane,” and has “loved and respected” the airline for years.

“Growing up with a mother as a flight attendant, I have always admired the people that make seamless air transportation possible,” he said in a statement issued by the airline.

Brady retired after the 2022 NFL season and is looking to build a post-football career as an entrepreneur and philanthropist.