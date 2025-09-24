Toys "R" Us continues to be the brand that refuses to die. After filing for bankruptcy in 2017 and being liquidated in 2018, the chain was sold to WHP Global in 2021. Now, as the holidays approach, a slew of new brick and mortar stores are on the way.

The retailer plans to open 10 new flagship stores around the country as well as 20 seasonal holiday shops before the end of the year. (It also plans to open six new locations on U.S. military bases.) It's the continuation of a comeback that seemed impossible a few years ago.

Seven of the 10 new locations are listed on the corporate website – three stores in California, and one new store each in Colorado, Iowa, Maryland and Nebraska. The company has not disclosed other locations, nor where the seasonal stores will appear.

Toys "R" Us currently has flagship stores at the Mall of America, as well as locations in Chicago and Texas, along with a dedicated store in the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and in Macy's stores nationwide.

The saga of the retailer is one even Hollywood would have trouble writing. After Toys "R" Us filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and liquidated, Tru Kids Inc. bought the name and attempted a few reopenings.

In 2018, Geoffrey's Toy Box, a limited retail experience named after the giraffe mascot that sold toys that were once exclusive to Toys "R" Us, showed up in over 600 Kroger stores. And the following year, it opened stores in New Jersey and Texas, but those did not survive the pandemic.

WHP Global then took over the brand. In December 2021, it tried another revival, opening a two-level, 20,000 square foot location at the American Dream mall in New Jersey, which included a two-story slide, as well as a café and ice cream shop. That facility is still open today.

That same year, it announced the partnership with Macy’s and reopened the company’s Website.

Global expansions have followed, with stores in Chile, Peru, Venezuela, Ecuador, Morocco, Turkey and Lebanon. While it no longer releases sales numbers, the current owners say they are expecting a record-breaking holiday season.

"As we head into the most magical time of the year, Toys 'R' Us is reaching more kids and families that ever before," said Kimberly Miller, global chief marketing officer at Toys "R" Us in a statement