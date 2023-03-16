Toys R Us shut down its store 24 hours after its re-entry into India

Toys R Us had to close down its only store in India a mere 24 hours after it was opened last week, as part of the US toy giant ’s re-entry into the country .



The store , located in a mall in Hyderabad, had to be shuttered because of a non-compete clause between the mall and a rival toy firm, the Press Trust of India reported. The store had opened on March 11, but faced immediate legal trouble because the “other retailer already had a shop” in the Sarath City Capital Mall, the report said, citing sources.

The storied brand first launched in India in October 2017, tying up with the Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group International. However, the pandemic-induced lockdown and the economic slump that followed forced Toys R Us to cease operations.

“It had plans to open over 200 stores, but it could manage to open only 14 stores, which wound up within three years of operations,” IANS reported.

Toys R Us was founded in 1948 in the US but filed for bankruptcy in 2017, following a huge accumulation of debt. By 2021, it had closed down its brick-and-mortar stores in the US, UK, and Australia, laying off thousa nds of employees . But late last year, the chain started opening shops again in the US, hoping to capitalize on the holiday season.



In India, it was launched in two formats: Toys R Us and Babies R Us, with the latter operating as a one-stop destination for baby essentials.