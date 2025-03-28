Earnings Snapshots

TRILINC Global Impact Fund LLC. (TRIC) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 28, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
TRILINC Global Impact Fund LLC has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details the company's investment strategy, which focuses on impact investments in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) primarily in developing economies. The company aims to achieve competitive financial returns and positive measurable impact.

As of December 31, 2024, TRILINC's portfolio included 28 companies with a fair value of $268.4 million. The portfolio is diversified across various sectors, with significant investments in senior secured term loans and trade finance participations.

The company reported total investment income of $25.9 million for the year, with net investment income amounting to $12.2 million. This represents an increase from the previous year's net investment income of $0.9 million.

Operating expenses for the year totaled $13.7 million, including $5.6 million in asset management fees payable to the company's advisor, TriLinc Advisors LLC.

The company recorded net realized losses on investments of $1.5 million and a net change in unrealized appreciation on investments of $1.7 million.

TRILINC's net assets as of December 31, 2024, were $281.1 million, with a net asset value per unit of $5.89, up from $5.72 at the end of the previous year.

The company did not issue any new units under its distribution reinvestment plan during the year and suspended its unit repurchase program effective April 1, 2023. The program was later reinstated, effective September 1, 2024, but only for repurchase requests made in connection with the death or disability of a unitholder.

TRILINC continues to face liquidity constraints due to challenges faced by borrowers in repaying outstanding obligations. The company is pursuing various strategies to address these constraints, including potential sales of investment interests.

The filing also notes that TRILINC is not registered as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and operates under an exemption from registration.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the TRILINC Global Impact Fund LLC. annual 10-K report dated March 28, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.