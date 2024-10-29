7 tech leaders cozying up to Donald Trump before Election Day

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has had a rocky relationship with the former president, to say the least.

Trump has called Facebook an “enemy of the people” (even as he bought ads on it), claimed that Zuckerberg plotted against him during the 2020 presidential election, and pledged that the founder would “spend the rest of his life in prison” if he — allegedly — did it again. He’s also a fan of ByteDance-owned TikTok because it competes with Facebook and Instagram.

In August, Zuckerberg expressed regret over Meta’s decision to censor content related to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, something Trump and other conservatives have criticized him for. After years of being a punching bag for Democrats and Republicans alike, Zuckerberg has publicly moved to focus on nonpartisanship and away from the liberal causes he once backed. In private, he considers himself a libertarian.

“I’ve done some stuff personally in the past,” Zuckerberg told Bloomberg News in July. “I’m not planning on doing that this time, and that includes not endorsing either of the candidates.”

And Trump approves. In a recent interview, Trump said he likes Zuckerberg “much better now.” He’s also told a story claiming that Zuckerberg called him and said, “I’ve never supported a Republican before, but there’s no way I can vote for a Democrat in this election.” Meta has said Zuckerberg hasn’t told anyone, including Trump, how he plans to vote.

As for Zuckerberg, he’s publicly expressed some admiration for Trump, at least in the aftermath of an assassination attempt in July.

“Seeing Donald Trump get up after getting shot in the face and pump his fist in the air with the American flag is one of the most badass things I’ve ever seen in my life,” he told Bloomberg. “On some level as an American, it’s like hard to not get kind of emotional about that spirit and that fight, and I think that that’s why a lot of people like the guy.”