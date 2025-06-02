Business News

The Trump administration is delaying a 25% tariff on Chinese-made graphics cards

China remains the world's top producer of electronics, according to ITC data

Joseph Zeballos-Roig
Graphics cards and motherboards assembled in China are avoiding President Donald Trump’s import taxes, for now.

Suggested Reading

New U.S. drug prices doubled amid a shift toward treating rare diseases
A pharma company hiked the price of its eye drug by a whopping 486%
The U.S. is fighting high drug prices. Big Pharma isn't sweating — yet
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
In a three-page notice published Saturday in the Federal Register, the Office of the Trade Representative said it was “appropriate” to extend a moratorium that won’t subject vendors of electronics equipment to tariffs on graphics cards and graphics processing units.

Related Content

Nvidia, Tesla, Target, Best Buy, Chipotle, and Super Micro Computer: Stocks to watch today
Nvidia stock falls more than 10% in a week as Trump talk tariffs

The measure stems from a long-running Section 301 investigation into Chinese economic policies and whether they are harming American companies. That federal probe started under the first Trump administration, and it would apply a 25% tariff if officials conclude that Chinese companies had an unfair advantage.

The 25% tariff has been inactive due to a string of reprieves from both the Biden and Trump administrations. China remains the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, according to the International Trade Centre; the nation is still subject to a minimum 30% import tax by the Trump administration, barring some exemptions.

Major tech companies including Apple (AAPL-0.39%), Nvidia (NVDA-1.54%) and Microsoft (MSFT-0.92%) were spared the brunt of Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs in April. A federal court battle is now brewing over the fate of those tariffs.