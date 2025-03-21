Trump tries to save Tesla, recession fears, and dismantling the DOE: Politics news roundup

President Donald Trump’s burgeoning clashes with some of the U.S.’ top trade partners aren’t just trade disputes — they could be part of an economic war, according to one expert. Tariffs — which are set to slam most U.S. industries, including tech and media companies — are just part of that.



Those duties on imports from foreign countries are also expected to hinder economic growth and potentially lead to a recession, which the president has yet to rule out as a possibility. The Federal Reserve has also raised its forecast for inflation and unemployment, even as uncertainty clouds its economic projections.

Catch up on all that and more — including how the White House is trying to give Elon Musk’s Tesla a helping hand and what Trump’s push to weaken the Education Department could mean for millions of Americans — in this week’s politics roundup.