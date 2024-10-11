Telsa's 'toothless' robotaxi reveal sends Uber and Lyft stocks soaring

The stocks of ride-hailing app companies Uber (UBER+1.45% ) and Lyft (LYFT-0.91% ) both jumped Friday while Tesla stock took a hit, following the EV maker’s long-awaited robotaxi reveal.



Tesla (TSLA+1.13% ) CEO Elon Musk unveiled the company’s highly anticipated robotaxi prototype, dubbed the “Cybercab,” on Thursday evening. But the event left some investors underwhelmed, with analysts pointing to a lack of concrete details and a flood of ambitious promises from Musk.

Uber and Lyft shares both jumped 10% on Friday morning in response, while Tesla stock fell almost 8%.

The Cybercab is expected to be the Tesla’s first car that is capable of fullly autonomous driving. While Tesla offers driving assistance software for self-driving, the vehicles still require a driver.

Musk was unable to provide a specific production date for the Cybercab, saying only that it will enter production “probably” in 2026 or “before 2027.” The car is expected to be priced at less than $30,000.

The CEO has previously described his vision for a robotaxi network as a mix of Airbnb and Uber, in which owners could earn money while they sleep by adding their cars to the service. On Thursday, he even encouraged people — especially Uber and Lyft drivers — to consider buying multiple Cybercabs.

Still, some investors were not impressed.

One analyst called the Cybercab “toothless” and said it was a best-case scenario for Uber.

“We consider the event a best-case outcome for Uber, given Tesla did not provide verifiable evidence of progress toward (Level 3 autonomous driving) or quantify the number of robotaxis planned,” Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni wrote in a client note Friday. “We expect Uber to react positively now that investors can focus on fundamentals.”

— William Gavin and Britney Nguyen contributed to this article.