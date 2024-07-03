Airlines

United Airlines will use AI to text you about the weather

United is using AI to send travelers radar weather maps to explain canceled flights

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The United Airlines logo on a phone in front of clouds
The United Airlines logo on a phone in front of clouds
Illustration: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)
In This Story
UAL-5.97%

United Airlines has figured out a new use for artificial intelligence, and that’s talking about the weather. The airline announced Wednesday that it will start using generative AI to text passengers links to live radar maps during flight delays, 75% of which are caused by the weather, according the Federal Aviation Administration.

Suggested Reading

Elon Musk's DOGE is coming for JD Vance's hometown
Humana and CVS stock pop on Medicare payout and Dr. Oz news
McDonald's is doubling down on lemonade
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Elon Musk's DOGE is coming for JD Vance's hometown
Humana and CVS stock pop on Medicare payout and Dr. Oz news
McDonald's is doubling down on lemonade
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“For the past few years, the airline has used dedicated teams to write and send text messages to customers that give near-instantaneous details about a given flight — everything from gate changes and boarding times to more specifics regarding aircraft swaps, crew rescheduling and weather events — and the teams now use generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) tools to assist in giving more travelers real-time updates,” the company said in a statement accompanying the news.

Advertisement

Related Content

Nvidia's market cap plummets as Chinese AI startup DeepSeek sinks the stock
What's ahead for tech in 2025, according to an IBM executive

Related Content

Nvidia's market cap plummets as Chinese AI startup DeepSeek sinks the stock
What's ahead for tech in 2025, according to an IBM executive

At an investment conference in May, a Bernstein analyst asked United CEO Scott Kirby where the airline makes its biggest investments outside of planes, and he said that this was the kind of thing the company is directing its resources towards.

Regarding discretionary investments, “the place that we over-index on is technology,” he said. “We’re doing a lot with AI. Right now, that’s the place we over-index.”