Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

United Airlines pilots ratified a new contract that their union says is worth more than $10 billion

Pilots at United Airlines have ratified a new four-year contract

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

CHICAGO (AP) — Pilots for United Airlines have ratified a new four-year contract that their union says is worth more than $10 billion.

The union previously said the deal would raise pay by up to 40% over four years.

The Air Line Pilots Association said Friday that 82% of pilots who took part in the voting favored the agreement.

Watch
Why a tightening of credit conditions could lead to a weak economy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How will the market react to the impending government shutdown?
Tuesday 1:38PM
What's next for X (Twitter)? | Walter Isaacson
Monday 2:47PM

Garth Thompson, leader of the union's United group, called it an industry-leading contract that “brings substantial benefits to our pilots.”

Advertisement

United joins Delta Air Lines and American Airlines in nailing down new contract pilots that remove a source of friction with a key labor group but will add significantly to the carriers' costs. Pilots at Southwest Airlines, who are represented by a separate union, are still in negotiations, as are flight attendants at several airlines.

The pilots' union said the United contract includes industry-leading increases and improvements in work rules, sick leave, vacation time and retirement benefits. United has about 16,000 pilots.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The contract will run through Sept. 30, 2027.