A United Airlines Boeing plane was diverted after 'a possible engine issue'

A United Airlines (UAL) flight had to cut a trans-Atlantic journey way short Tuesday not long after it departed from San Francisco. The plane, an older-model Boeing (BA) 777, was meant to fly to Rome, but didn’t even make it out the state.

“United Airlines Flight 507 landed safely at Sacramento International Airport in California around 5:50 p.m. local time on Tuesday, August 13, after the crew reported a possible engine issue,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a brief report on the matter for its Statements on Aviation Accidents and Incidents page.

The plane-tracking website FlightAware says that the plane returned to San Francisco later that day and service to Italy’s Leonardo da Vinci Airport in Fiumicino on Wednesday.

The nature of the Rome-bound’s flight was not immediately clear, but earlier this year the FAA brought additional scrutiny to bear on United’s operations after a particularly eventful March.

“Over the next several weeks, we will begin to see more of an FAA presence in our operation as they begin to review some of our work processes, manuals and facilities,” wrote Sasha Johnson, United’s vice president of corporate safety, in an email to the company’s staff.

In May, the FAA backed off a bit, citing “a careful review and discussion about the proactive safety steps United has taken to date.”