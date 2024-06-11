United Auto Workers union boss Shawn Fain is under investigation

The independent United Auto Workers union monitor is investigating union President Shawn Fain’s actions as well as the actions of Secretary-Treasurer Margaret Mock following a shake-up in union leadership in the past few months. Additionally, the investigator is launching a separate probe into an unnamed International Executive Board member for alleged embezzlement. From the Detroit Free Press:



The information is included in the latest status report from the monitor, which was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Detroit. The 36-page report, a result of the consent decree that followed the corruption scandal that sent ex-union leaders and auto executives to prison, paints a picture of a union that has not been cooperative and has been slow to produce requested documents. The monitor’s office says it may need to seek court intervention if those things don’t change.

The union, according to the report, has asserted that it can withhold certain documents because they are privileged, which the monitor’s office disputes.

The issues involving Fain and Mock followed the union’s move to reassign nine departments overseen by Mock in February following criticism that she engaged in misconduct by not fulfilling a number of financial requests from Fain’s office and various other leaders. Mock, who has denied wrongdoing, said the actions against her were “improperly instigated in retaliation for her refusal or reluctance to authorize certain expenditures of funds at the request of and/or for the benefit of those in the president’s office,” according to the report.

Fain is also being investigated after he stripped UAW Vice President Rich Boyer of his oversight of the union’s Stellantis Department in May. The report said Fain issued a memo “asserting this action was taken because of that vice president’s ‘dereliction of duty’ in connection with certain collective bargaining issues.”