Air and Space

The CEOs of Boeing and United Airlines had a productive lunch date

"Boeing is on the right path," United CEO Scott Kirby said in a show of support for the troubled planed maker

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby raising his hands at an event with Boeing
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby raising his hands at an event with Boeing
Photo: Logan Cyrus/AFP (Getty Images)
In This Story
UAL+3.34%BA-0.55%

United Airlines UAL+3.34% CEO Scott Kirby is feeling pretty good about the new CEO at Boeing BA-0.55%.

Suggested Reading

5 cryptocurrencies to watch right now
The 8 suburbs and cities in America that everyone wants to move to
5 historic mansions you can rent for events
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

5 cryptocurrencies to watch right now
The 8 suburbs and cities in America that everyone wants to move to
5 historic mansions you can rent for events
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Kirby wrote on LinkedIn that he and Kelly Ortberg had lunch, and that it went well because Kirby “came away with a renewed confidence that Boeing BA-0.55% is on the right path and will recover faster than most expect.”

Advertisement

Related Content

Boeing and Airbus need more competition, United Airlines CEO says
Boeing's cash crunch, Delta's makeover, and United's strong quarter: Airlines news roundup

Related Content

Boeing and Airbus need more competition, United Airlines CEO says
Boeing's cash crunch, Delta's makeover, and United's strong quarter: Airlines news roundup

More specifically, Kirby said of Ortberg: “His engineering background at Rockwell Collins, combined with an instinct to be close to his frontline teams in Seattle, makes for a winning combination. It was clear from our discussion that he’s 100% engaged, understands the cultural changes needed to turn things around and is committed to listening to his employees and customers.”

Advertisement

Not long ago, before former Boeing chief Dave Calhoun stepped down amid the 737 Max 9 door plug blowout scandal that has thrown a wrench into the planemaker’s plans for the year, Kirby was publicly calling for a new competitor to step up and challenge Boeing’s U.S. supremacy in the industry. But maybe that desire is now in the past.

Advertisement

“Boeing’s 170,000+ employees have the expertise, drive, and commitment to get the company back to being one of the best and most important brands in the world,” Kirby wrote in the post. “And Kelly is the right leader to take them there.”