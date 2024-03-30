How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The universe's unsolved mysteries, the most popular Easter candy, and Birkin bags: Lifestyle news roundup

Lifestyle

Plus, how to make your iPhone’s battery last longer


Image for article titled The universe&#39;s unsolved mysteries, the most popular Easter candy, and Birkin bags: Lifestyle news roundup
Image: Doubleday/Penguin Random House, Jeremy Moeller (Getty Images), Photo: Jim Sugar (Getty Images), Florence Ion / Gizmodo, Robert D Brozek (Shutterstock), Troiano et al., Scientific Reports 2024, Illustration: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images (Getty Images), Screenshot: TikTok
The biggest unsolved mysteries in the universe

The biggest unsolved mysteries in the universe

Image for article titled The universe&#39;s unsolved mysteries, the most popular Easter candy, and Birkin bags: Lifestyle news roundup
Image: Doubleday/Penguin Random House

The universe is a deeply vexing place. Every breakthrough we make in our understanding of it begets more mysteries about how all this (gestures wildly) actually happened. In the new book Space Oddities: The Mysterious Anomalies Challenging Our Understanding of the Universe, experimental physicist Harry Cliff describes a handful of the most confounding phenomena at play in physics. Cliff charts the path that scientists have taken to arrive at our modern understanding of how it all works.

A guy seriously got arrested for allegedly eating a train crash victim’s leg

A guy seriously got arrested for allegedly eating a train crash victim’s leg

Image for article titled The universe&#39;s unsolved mysteries, the most popular Easter candy, and Birkin bags: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Jim Sugar (Getty Images)

An Amtrak train in southern California struck and killed a pedestrian last week, severing their leg from their body via the force of the impact. Then, reportedly, another person happened along the site of the impact and walked away with the severed leg, and then eating it. People are wild.

How to make your iPhone’s battery last longer

How to make your iPhone’s battery last longer

a photo of the iphone 15
Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo

Read more: Samsung is beating Apple in the race to bring AI to smartphones

No one likes being tethered to a socket at home or dealing with a dying phone when on the go. A long-lasting battery life on a phone is essential. When an iPhone ages, its battery suffers, leading to a shorter life. If you feel your iPhone has not lasted as long as it used to, follow the tips below. They won’t undo the battery damage but’ll ensure you get the most out of each charge.

Drivers actually kept trying to cross the collapsed Baltimore bridge

Drivers actually kept trying to cross the collapsed Baltimore bridge

Gif: @MolotovFlicker X

Baltimore officials were in a frenzy as the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed Tuesday after being hit by a cargo ship. Search and rescue efforts were underway to locate people who might have fallen into the water during the collapse, and a key thoroughfare to the second busiest port on the eastern seaboard was severed. But none of this stopped people in cars who just need to get where they’re trying to go, no matter what.

The most popular Easter candy ever

The most popular Easter candy ever

Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs on grocery store shelf at Easter
Photo: Robert D Brozek (Shutterstock)

There are many philosophical questions that will continue to be asked until the end of time. What is love? Why is the sky blue? Why is Easter synonymous with eggs and bunnies when the latter don’t even lay eggs? And will there ever be a more popular Easter candy than Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs?

Apparently ancient humans made drawings next to dinosaur footprints

Apparently ancient humans made drawings next to dinosaur footprints

A petroglyph (left) and tridactyl dinosaur track (right), damaged by fracturing of the rock face.
A petroglyph (left) and tridactyl dinosaur track (right), damaged by fracturing of the rock face.
Photo: Troiano et al., Scientific Reports 2024

Ancient South Americans were apparently inspired by fossilized dinosaur tracks in what is now eastern Brazil, where they cut figures into the rock, imprinted tens of millions of years earlier by the movements of giants.

Birkin bags are a better investment than gold, a Hermès expert says

Birkin bags are a better investment than gold, a Hermès expert says

It takes about 20 hours make a handmade Birkin bag.
It takes about 20 hours make a handmade Birkin bag.
Image: Jeremy Moeller (Getty Images)

The coveted Hermès Birkin bag has long been touted as a valuable investment. Now an Hermès expert says the luxury purses are even more valuable than gold.

So many people are live-streaming their butts on Twitch that Twitch had to change its policy

So many people are live-streaming their butts on Twitch that Twitch had to change its policy

Image for article titled The universe&#39;s unsolved mysteries, the most popular Easter candy, and Birkin bags: Lifestyle news roundup
Illustration: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Twitch has once again redefined its policy regarding nudity on streams. This time around, it seems like you can stream parts of your body but don’t do it for the entire playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3.

The total solar eclipse is leading to some totally wild conspiracy theories

The total solar eclipse is leading to some totally wild conspiracy theories

Image for article titled The universe&#39;s unsolved mysteries, the most popular Easter candy, and Birkin bags: Lifestyle news roundup
Screenshot: TikTok

A total solar eclipse will happen on Monday, April 8, putting on quite a show for roughly 44 million people who live within the totality — the places on the Earth that will be completely shielded by the Moon as it comes between us and the sun. But there are more than a few people on platforms like YouTube and TikTok who believe April 8 might literally be the end of the world.  

Of course debris from Elon Musk’s blown-up SpaceX Starship is now being sold on eBay

Of course debris from Elon Musk’s blown-up SpaceX Starship is now being sold on eBay

Gif: Wall Street Journal/YouTube

Elon Musk’s private space company SpaceX lost both launch vehicles in Starship’s first two test flights. Now, debris from those explosions is now fetching four-figure sums online, and SpaceX has taken a lax stance on recovering its spacecraft.

