The universe's unsolved mysteries, the most popular Easter candy, and Birkin bags: Lifestyle news roundup

The universe is a deeply vexing place. Every breakthrough we make in our understanding of it begets more mysteries about how all this (gestures wildly) actually happened. In the new book Space Oddities: The Mysterious Anomalies Challenging Our Understanding of the Universe, experimental physicist Harry Cliff describes a handful of the most confounding phenomena at play in physics. Cliff charts the path that scientists have taken to arrive at our modern understanding of how it all works.
An Amtrak train in southern California struck and killed a pedestrian last week, severing their leg from their body via the force of the impact. Then, reportedly, another person happened along the site of the impact and walked away with the severed leg, and then eating it. People are wild.
No one likes being tethered to a socket at home or dealing with a dying phone when on the go. A long-lasting battery life on a phone is essential. When an iPhone ages, its battery suffers, leading to a shorter life. If you feel your iPhone has not lasted as long as it used to, follow the tips below. They won’t undo the battery damage but’ll ensure you get the most out of each charge.
Baltimore officials were in a frenzy as the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed Tuesday after being hit by a cargo ship. Search and rescue efforts were underway to locate people who might have fallen into the water during the collapse, and a key thoroughfare to the second busiest port on the eastern seaboard was severed. But none of this stopped people in cars who just need to get where they’re trying to go, no matter what.
There are many philosophical questions that will continue to be asked until the end of time. What is love? Why is the sky blue? Why is Easter synonymous with eggs and bunnies when the latter don’t even lay eggs? And will there ever be a more popular Easter candy than Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs?
Ancient South Americans were apparently inspired by fossilized dinosaur tracks in what is now eastern Brazil, where they cut figures into the rock, imprinted tens of millions of years earlier by the movements of giants.
The coveted Hermès Birkin bag has long been touted as a valuable investment. Now an Hermès expert says the luxury purses are even more valuable than gold.
A total solar eclipse will happen on Monday, April 8, putting on quite a show for roughly 44 million people who live within the totality — the places on the Earth that will be completely shielded by the Moon as it comes between us and the sun. But there are more than a few people on platforms like YouTube and TikTok who believe April 8 might literally be the end of the world.
Elon Musk’s private space company SpaceX lost both launch vehicles in Starship’s first two test flights. Now, debris from those explosions is now fetching four-figure sums online, and SpaceX has taken a lax stance on recovering its spacecraft.