So many people are live-streaming their butts on Twitch that Twitch had to change its policy

Twitch has once again redefined its policy regarding nudity on streams. This time around, it seems like you can stream parts of your body but don’t do it for the entire playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3.

A tweet from Twitch Support says the platform updated its rules regarding “emerging behavior” causing it to no longer allow streamers to focus on certain parts of the body.

“Starting on Friday March 29th, content that focuses on intimate body parts for a prolonged period of time will not be allowed,” Twitch tweeted Wednesday.

So what’s going on? Well, some streamers found a way to get around Twitch’s rules and have been putting out streams in which the games being played are displayed on either boobs or butts.

This is the fourth policy change at Twitch in almost as many months. Back in December, it allowed for “artistic depictions” of nudity, and then changed the policy days later. Then in January, Twitch updated its policy as streamers wore black censor bars on their intimate parts while streaming.

Now will streamers find a way to get around this rule change? Probably. It’s just a matter of when. However, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy said in an interview with Aftermath on Tuesday that he’s interested in revisiting the conversation about artistic nudity on Twitch. He says labeling and preference options on whether to see nudity or not is something Twitch could look at in the future. As for now, if you want porn with your video games, there are likely a few sites that can scratch that itch.

A version of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.