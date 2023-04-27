US GDP growing 1.1% looks bad, but only on the surface

US gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to new data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. This is below the 2% that economists polled by Bloomberg had expected and a deceleration from the 2.6% advance the US economy made in the fourth quarter of last year.



But the slowdown isn’t in areas of the economy that would send the US into a recession.

What caused the slowdown in US GDP?

The slowdown was largely due to a slowdown in companies adding to their inventory and investing in things like structures and equipment. The decrease in inventory investment was led by companies in the wholesale trade and manufacturing sectors.

Consumer spending, exports

Meanwhile, consumer spending and exports accelerated, while a smaller-than-expected investment in housing kept growth moving forward in the US. The total spending of private businesses and consumers moved up by 3.2%, which is the fastest that measure has grown since the second quarter of 2021.

What will the GDP report mean for interest rates?

The weaker report doesn’t necessarily signal a central bank tightening pause. Economists polled by Bloomberg anticipate that the recent strain in the US banking sector will result in a credit tightening that is two times greater than what Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has predicted.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more of Quartz’s coverage of news about the global economy, visit us here.