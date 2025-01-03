The US is spending $306 million to combat the spread of the bird flu

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is ramping up its bird flu response, by awarding $306 million in funding to boost disease surveillance, testing, and monitoring efforts.

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) maintains that the risk to the general public is low, the HHS said it would continue to work federal, state, local, industry and other stakeholders to protect human health and food safety.

“While the risk to humans remains low, we are always preparing for any possible scenario that could arise. These investments are critical to continuing our disease surveillance, laboratory testing, and monitoring efforts alongside our partners at USDA [U.S. Department of Agriculture],” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra in a press release. “Preparedness is the key to keeping Americans healthy and our country safe. We will continue to ensure our response is strong, well equipped, and ready for whatever is needed.”

The announcement comes about a week after genetic analysis of H5N1 bird flu viruses from the nation’s first severely ill patient revealed multiple mutations that could increase the virus’s ability to bind to human upper airway cells.

To date, 66 human cases of bird flu have been confirmed in the U.S. since April, with California reporting the highest number at 37 cases.

Where the money is going

The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) is awarding approximately $183 million in additional funding to regional, state and local preparedness programs.

$90 million the Hospital Preparedness Program (HPP)

$10 million to the National Emerging Special Pathogens Training and Education Center (NETEC)

$26 million to the Regional Emerging Special Pathogen Treatment Centers (RESPTCs)

$43 million to the Special Pathogen Treatment Centers’ (SPTCs) avian influenza preparedness and response activities

$14 million to the National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) for supply replenishment

The CDC is awarding roughly $111 million in funding to help monitor the spread of H5N1.

$103 million to support jurisdictions in enhancing monitoring people exposed to infected animals, expanding testing capabilities, and conducting targeted outreach to high-risk populations

$8 million to manufacture, store, and distribute additional flu tests

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is allocating approximately $11 million to Centers for Excellence for Influenza Research and Response contracts to advance research into potential medical countermeasures for H5N1.