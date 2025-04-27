How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The 10 states in America where switching to an EV will save you the most money

About
Personal Finance

The 10 states in America where switching to an EV will save you the most money

In states where gas is expensive and electricity is cheap, switching to an EV is often worth the investment

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 10 states in America where switching to an EV will save you the most money
Photo: Adam Gray / Stringer (Getty Images)

​As electric vehicles become more mainstream, drivers are discovering that the benefits of ditching a gas-powered car go beyond environmental considerations.

Many EVs have more expensive purchase prices, but in states where gas prices are high and electricity is cheap, making the swap can save you thousands.

Payless Power, a Texas-based electric company that provides prepaid and traditional pricing plans, compiled a list to see where switching from a regular car to an EV would save you the most money. It found that making the switch will save residents in all 50 states money over a 10-year period — but in some states the savings are particularly large, far exceeding the additional cost of buying an electric vehicle.

Continue reading to see the 10 states where switching to an EV would save you the most compared to a gas car over a decade — and how much you would save.

#10: Florida — $12,369

#10: Florida — $12,369

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where switching to an EV will save you the most money
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
#9: Utah — $12,446

#9: Utah — $12,446

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where switching to an EV will save you the most money
Photo: George Frey / Stringer (Getty Images)
#8: Illinois — $12,780

#8: Illinois — $12,780

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where switching to an EV will save you the most money
Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)
#7: New York — $13,165

#7: New York — $13,165

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where switching to an EV will save you the most money
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
#6: Arizona — $13,398

#6: Arizona — $13,398

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where switching to an EV will save you the most money
Photo: Laura Segall / Stringer (Getty Images)
#5: California — $13,549

#5: California — $13,549

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where switching to an EV will save you the most money
Photo: David McNew / Staff (Getty Images)
#4: Alaska — $13,933

#4: Alaska — $13,933

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where switching to an EV will save you the most money
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
#3: Oregon — $14,480

#3: Oregon — $14,480

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where switching to an EV will save you the most money
Photo: Natalie Behring / Stringer (Getty Images)
#2: Nevada — $15,275

#2: Nevada — $15,275

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where switching to an EV will save you the most money
Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)
#1: Washington — $18,055

#1: Washington — $18,055

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where switching to an EV will save you the most money
Photo: Karen Ducey / Stringer (Getty Images)
