The 10 states in America where switching to an EV will save you the most money

​As electric vehicles become more mainstream, drivers are discovering that the benefits of ditching a gas-powered car go beyond environmental considerations.

Many EVs have more expensive purchase prices, but in states where gas prices are high and electricity is cheap, making the swap can save you thousands.

Payless Power, a Texas-based electric company that provides prepaid and traditional pricing plans, compiled a list to see where switching from a regular car to an EV would save you the most money. It found that making the switch will save residents in all 50 states money over a 10-year period — but in some states the savings are particularly large, far exceeding the additional cost of buying an electric vehicle.

Continue reading to see the 10 states where switching to an EV would save you the most compared to a gas car over a decade — and how much you would save.