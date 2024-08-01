ESPN's and Warner Bros. Discovery's joint live sports streaming service finally has a price

Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery are teaming up again, this time to launch a streaming service catering to sports fans.



What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia CC Share Subtitles Off

English What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia

Venu Sports is an upcoming sports-only streaming platform stemming from a joint venture between ESPN — a subsidiary of Disney — Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Advertisement

The new service announced today is expected to launch this fall with a price of $42.99 a month.

Advertisement

Venu subscribers will have access to dozens of sports channels including ESPN, SECN, ACCN, ABC, FOX, FS1, BTN, TNT, and TBS all without the need of a cable subscription.

Advertisement

Additionally, the service will provide access to extensive live game coverage from all the major sports leagues and on-demand sports content like documentaries from ESPN.

“With an impressive portfolio of sports programming, Venu will provide sports fans in the U.S. with a single destination for watching many of the most sought-after games and events,” said Venu CEO Pete Distad in a press release. “We’re building Venu from the ground up for fans who want seamless access to watch the sports they love, and we will launch at a compelling price point that will appeal to the cord cutter and cord never fans currently not served by existing pay TV packages.”

Advertisement

The news comes as streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon’s Prime Video have started to experiment with live programming.

A key selling point of streaming has always been its ability to offer thousands of hours of content on demand, but in recent years streamers have noticed that live programming can drive subscriptions.

Advertisement

Both Netflix and Prime Video have announced that they plan to stream NFL games this upcoming season.

The news also marks an additional partnership between Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery. Last week, the media giants launched a new bundle that combines all of their streaming platforms under one monthly subscription plan.