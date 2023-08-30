Vera Bradley: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $9.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Roanoke, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 33 cents per share.

The handbag and accessories company posted revenue of $128.2 million in the period.

Vera Bradley expects full-year earnings to be 57 cents to 65 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $490 million to $500 million.

