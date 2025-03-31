Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) reports earnings

In This Story VVOS -8.36%

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS-8.36% ) has filed its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success

The filing details Vivos Therapeutics' focus on developing and commercializing diagnostic and treatment modalities for cranial, dentofacial, and postural abnormalities, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success

The company reported a net loss of $11.1 million for the year, a decrease from the $13.6 million loss reported in 2023. Revenue increased to $15.0 million from $13.8 million the previous year.

Advertisement

Vivos Therapeutics' new strategic marketing and distribution alliance strategy was highlighted, with the company entering its first alliance with Rebis Health Holdings, LLC, aiming to drive sales of its appliances.

Advertisement

The company continues to focus on expanding its market presence through strategic alliances and potential acquisitions of sleep testing and treatment centers.

Advertisement

Vivos Therapeutics reported cash and cash equivalents of $6.3 million as of December 31, 2024, and acknowledged the need for additional capital to fund operations and meet Nasdaq listing requirements.

The filing also discusses the company's intellectual property portfolio, including patents and trademarks, and ongoing clinical research to support its product offerings.

Advertisement

Vivos Therapeutics outlined its compliance with various regulatory requirements, including FDA approvals for its appliances, and highlighted its efforts to address cybersecurity risks.

The company is subject to several risk factors, including reliance on the commercial viability of its products, potential regulatory changes, and the need for additional capital to continue operations.

Advertisement

Vivos Therapeutics' strategic goals include expanding public awareness of OSA, increasing strategic alliances, and achieving insurance reimbursement for its treatments.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Vivos Therapeutics Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.