Volvo wants to ban gas-powered cars

While lawmakers in America are out here calling for a ban on Chinese EVs, Volvo has joined the ranks of automakers pressuring governments to outlaw gas-powered cars instead. The Swedish carmaker joined a group of 50 brands that are pressuring the European Union to go ahead with its 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars amid mounting debate over the law’s future.

As it stands, Europe is set to outlaw the sale of new gas-powered cars from 2035, however the move is increasingly hitting resistance from some countries across the bloc. Now, Volvo and a group of 50 international companies have signaled their support for a ban on new ICE cars going forward, reports Bloomberg:

Fifty companies called on the European Union to keep the policy, according to a declaration shared with Bloomberg News. They argued that the sector needs certainty in order to invest and support to meet EU goals, but no backtracking.

“Electrification is the single biggest action our industry can take to cut its carbon footprint,” said Jim Rowan, Volvo’s chief executive officer. “The 2035 target is crucial to align all stakeholders on this journey and ensure European competitiveness.” Rivian Automotive Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc., as well as IKEA of Sweden AB and energy company Iberdrola SA, were among the companies pressing Brussels to stay the course.

The EU’s proposed ban on gas-powered cars has faced backlash in recent months, especially after the move was blamed on Volkswagen’s reported plans to shut factories across the nation as part of its pivot to electrification. However, the ban’s proponents argue that it will help the bloc compete with China and its growing dominance of the EV space.