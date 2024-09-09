The president of Waffle House has died

President and CEO of Waffle House Walt Ehmer died after a long illness, it was announced Sunday. He was 58.
Ehmer was a member of the board of the Atlanta Police Foundation, which shared the news of his death.
The Georgia Tech grad joined Waffle House in 1992, rising through the ranks to become president in 2002 and then later CEO, according to the Associated Press.
“He will be greatly missed by his entire Waffle House family,” the board of directors of Waffle House said in a statement.
“His leadership, dedication and warmth touched the lives of many, both within the Waffle House family and beyond,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. “He leaves behind a remarkable legacy,”
Ehmer is survived by three children, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Waffle House operates more than 2,000 diners in 25 states, most of which are in the South. The company is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, outside Atlanta. It employs about 40,000 people