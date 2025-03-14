Earnings Snapshots

Walmart Inc. (WMT) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 14, 2025

Walmart Inc. (WMT+0.56%) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025.

The filing details Walmart's operations across its three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club U.S. For the fiscal year, Walmart reported total revenues of $680.985 billion, a 5.1% increase from the previous year.

Walmart U.S. segment net sales were $462.415 billion, marking a 4.7% increase from the previous year, driven by an increase in comparable sales of 4.8%.

Walmart International segment net sales were $121.885 billion, a 6.3% increase from the previous year, with positive comparable sales across international markets.

Sam's Club U.S. segment net sales were $90.238 billion, a 4.7% increase from the previous year, with a comparable sales increase of 4.7%.

The company's gross profit rate increased to 24.1% from 23.7% in the previous year, primarily due to pricing strategies and growth in higher-margin businesses.

Operating expenses as a percentage of net sales increased to 20.7% from 20.4% in the previous year, attributed to higher variable pay and increased marketing expenses.

Operating income for the fiscal year was $29.348 billion, an increase from $27.012 billion in the previous year.

Walmart reported a net income of $20.157 billion, up from $16.270 billion in the previous year, with diluted earnings per share of $2.41.

The company completed the acquisition of VIZIO Holding Corp. for $1.9 billion and sold its investment in JD.com for $3.6 billion during the fiscal year.

Walmart continues to focus on its omni-channel strategy, with significant investments in eCommerce, technology, and supply chain automation.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Walmart Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.