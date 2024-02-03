Weekend Business News Roundup February 03, 2024

Brenda Chunga, known online as “Bitcoin Beautee,” was the American face of an Australian Ponzi scheme called HyperFund.



Chunga made nearly $4 million promoting the scheme—which defrauded investors across the globe of $1.9 billion (pdf)—on social media, according to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). With her fortune, she bought a million-dollar house in her home state of Maryland, a million-dollar condo in Dubai, a BMW, and some designer handbags.