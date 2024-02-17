Weekend Business News Roundup February 17, 2024

On Monday (Feb. 12), Nvidia — the AI chipmaker of choice for big tech and AI startups — sailed past Amazon in market value to become the fourth most valuable US-listed company. The AI chipmaker was valued at $1.82 trillion, compared to $1.81 trillion for Amazon, according to LSEG data and cited by Reuters. The last time Nvidia was more valuable than the retail giant was in 2002 when both companies were smaller relatively, both just being worth under $6 billion. - Michelle Cheng Read More