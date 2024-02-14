Business News

How Taylor Swift and Beyoncé boost Uber and Lyft

The ride-sharing apps both saw their number of trips grow last year and have attributed some of it to the pop stars' stadium tours

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Taylor Swift at concert film premier
Taylor Swift and Beyoncé tours helped drive Lyft rides to stadiums up 35% year-over-year.

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s massive stadium world tours helped boost rides on Uber and Lyft in 2023. Both companies have highlighted the bumps they’ve seen in rides thanks to the pop stars.

Suggested Reading

Gilead's new HIV med, a bird flu shot for chickens, and Hims does blood tests: Pharma news roundup
Think a Fed interest rate hike is off table? Think again, fund manager says
Apple's new iPhone, Nvidia's new tool, and Palantir stock tanks: AI news roundup
Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Gilead's new HIV med, a bird flu shot for chickens, and Hims does blood tests: Pharma news roundup
Think a Fed interest rate hike is off table? Think again, fund manager says
Apple's new iPhone, Nvidia's new tool, and Palantir stock tanks: AI news roundup
Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“Last year, fans flocked to stadiums, with these rides growing by more than 35% year-over-year, driven by high-attendance stadium events including Taylor Swift and Beyoncé concerts, the U.S. Open, and football games,” Lyft said in its latest quarterly earnings report released Tuesday.

Advertisement

Related Content

Is it the end of the road for Uber and Lyft in Minneapolis?
Uber and Lyft won't operate in Minneapolis after the city hiked the minimum wage for drivers

Related Content

Is it the end of the road for Uber and Lyft in Minneapolis?
Uber and Lyft won't operate in Minneapolis after the city hiked the minimum wage for drivers

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi pointed out the impact of the tours back in August. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Khosrowshahi said each show of the collective 200-stop tours averaged over 3,000 rides each for Uber alone.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Overall, Uber’s number of rides grew 24% in 2023 to 9.4 billion rides globally, up from 7.6 billion the prior year. Lyft’s rides were up 18% to 709 million in the U.S. and Canada — where the company operates — up from 599 million in 2022. These figures translated to bumps in revenue too. Uber’s full-year revenue grew 17% to $115 billion and Lyft’s rose 8% to $4.4 billion in 2023.

Their stocks are also up today following strong earnings reports from both companies. Uber’s stock is up 12%. And Lyft shares skyrocketed over 31%, despite a typo in its earnings report.

Advertisement

The economic power of pop

The Beyoncé-Taylor bump on ride-sharing apps is just another example of the influence the two singers wield over the economy.

Advertisement

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour generated an estimated $4.5 billion for the U.S. economy, according to the New York Times. Swift’s The Eras Tour generated $5.7 billion.

In the sports world, Swift’s relationship with Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce has generated $331.5 million in brand value for the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs.